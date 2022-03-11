Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Punyatithi 2022: Quotes, Sayings, Messages, WhatsApp and Facebook Status, and more to share

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Punyatithi 2022: He was the eldest son of Maratha emperor, Chhatrapati Shivaji, who founded the Maratha Empire. He was the second Chhatrapati of the Maratha Empire. His nine or ten years of rule were widely shaped by the ongoing wars between the Maratha kingdom and the Mughal Empire, and also the neighbouring powers, including the Siddis, Mysore, and the Portuguese in Goa.

In 1687, Mughal and Maratha forces clashed near Wai and Mahabaleshwar in Deccan India. The Battle of Wai was won by the Marathas, but during its course, the dynasty lost one of its important leaders, named Sambhaji Maharaj. He was the second ruler of the kingdom after his father's death. He gained recognition for his patriotism and valour. Today is his Punyatithi. Take a look at some powerful quotes, messages, WhatsApp, and Facebook status to share.

READ| Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj: Biography, History, and Administration

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Punyatithi 2022: Quotes, Messages to share

1. Sambhaji Maharaj will always be remembered as "Dharamveer" the warrior of Dharma. His unthinkable sacrifice for Dharma can never be forgotten. Humble tributes to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj on his death anniversary.

2. “Raje sambhaji as naav aahe je naav

aiklyavar anagat shambhar hattinchi yete..!!

3. "The tiger calf lives like a tiger and kills like a tiger. The same tiger is Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj” - Unknown

4. Tributes to Great Maratha Warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj on his Punyatithi.

5. Tributes to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, a man of valor and might, on his death anniversary.

6. Tributes to the great mighty Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, who sacrificed his life to protect the nation and religion

7. On the anniversary of his martyrdom, the entire country pays tribute to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

8. Vaghacha bachda vaghasarkha jagto aani vaghasarkhach

marto toch vagh mhanje chhatrpati sambhaji maharaj..!!

9. Sambhaji Maharaj, the undefeated Maratha warrior. The echo of whose valour knows no barrier

He left a stirring tale of heroism for generations to remember.

10. दुश्मनों के आगे, जिनके शीश नहीं झुकते हैं,

वही अपना इतिहास, स्वर्णिम अक्षरों में लिखते हैं।

छत्रपति संभाजी महाराज बलिदान दिवस !

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Punyatithi 2022: WhatsApp and Facebook Status

1. Never bow your head, always hold it high. Tribute to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj!

2. Freedom is a boon, which everyone has the right to receive. Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's policies and vision are always remembered.

3. Success is the sum of small efforts, repeated day in and day out. Remember Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj on his Punyatithi.

4. When you are enthusiastic, the mountain also looks like a clay pile. Tribute to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj!

5. One small step taken to reach a small milestone later helps you achieve the bigger goal. Remember Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj on his Punyatithi.

6. Dreams don't work unless you do. Tribute to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj!

7. Tough times don't last: Tough People Do. Remember Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj on his Punyatithi.

8. Nation First. Then your Guru, your Parents, and finally your God! Tribute to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj!

9. The harder you work, the luckier you get. Tribute to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj!

10. Pain will show up. You either run from it or grow from it. Remember Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's bravery!

11. Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's name evokes strong sentiments in Maharashtra.

READ| Important Days and Dates in March 2022