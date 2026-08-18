From 13 in 1956 to 38 in 2026: Check the List of Districts in Tamil Nadu

The district map of Tamil Nadu has undergone significant change since the formation of the state on November 1st, 1956 under the State Reorganisation Act, 1956. The number was 13 in 1956, and in 2026, it has almost tripled to 38. Let us learn about how Tamil Nadu's 13 districts became 38 in the last 70 years.

Did You Know?

Tamil Nadu was known as Madras State after being created through the State Reorganisation Act, 1956, it was officially renamed as Tamil Nadu meaning the Land of Tamils on January 14, 1969 by then chief minister C.N. Annadurai.

List of 13 Districts of Tamil Nadu after Formation of State in 1956

The following is the list of the 13 districts that were part of the Madras State after the formation in 1956.