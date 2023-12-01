Quick Links
Event

List of All Chief Ministers of Chhattisgarh ( 2000-2023)

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister List: Ajit Jogi was the first Chief Minister of the newly formed Chhattisgarh. The second chief minister of Chhattisgarh, Raman Singh was the longest- serving chief executive of the state. Check the complete list of Chief Ministers of Chhattisgarh.

Twinkle
By Twinkle
Dec 1, 2023, 13:14 IST
Chhattisgarh CM List
Chhattisgarh CM List

Chief Ministers of Chhattisgarh: The elections for the Legislative Assembly in Chhattisgarh are done. And the exit polls predictions hint toward a neck-to-neck contest between Congress and the BJP. Various media reports are seen giving a green flag to Congress and BJP sitting back with seats between 36 and 46. 

December 3 will decide the winner of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly election and the name of the new Chief Minister. Since the formation of the state in 2000, three people have served as the state’s CM. 

One Nation, One Election Plan: Here's Every Detail Explained!

List of Chhattisgarh Chief Ministers 

Name

Constituency

Term

(tenure length)

Election

Party

Ajit Jogi

Marwahi

1 November 2000

7 December 2003

3 years, 34 days

First Interim

(1998 Election)

Indian National Congress

Raman Singh

Dongargaon

7 December 2003

11 December 2008

15 years, 10 days

Second Interim

(2003 election)

Bharatiya Janata Party

Raman Singh

Rajnandgaon

12 December 2008

11 December 2013

Third Interim

(2008 election)

Bharatiya Janata Party 

Raman Singh

12 December 2013

17 December 2018

Fourth Interim

(2013 election)

Bhartiya Janata Party

Bhupesh Baghel

Patan

17 December 2018

Incumbent

4 years, 345 days

Fifth Interim

(2018 election)

Indian National Congress

Source: Wikipedia

Ajit Jogi: Ajit Pramod Kumar Jogi was an Indian politician born on 29 April 1946. He served as the first Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh from 2000 to 2003. Also, he was a member of the Lok Sabha from Mahasamund from 2004 to 2008. An active member of the Indian National Congress till 2016, he founded a political party named Janta Congress Chhattisgarh and served as the first President until he died in 2020.

Raman Singh: Raman Singh was born on October 15 1952. The Indian politician serving Bhartiya Janata Party as the National Vice President since 2019. He has represented the Rajnandgaon legislative assembly since 2008 and from Dongargaon from 2004 to 2008. Also, he has served as the CM of Chhattisgarh twice for around 15 years from 2003 to 2018. 

Bhupesh Baghel: Bhupesh Baghel, referred as Kaka by the people of Chhattisgarh is serving as the 3rd and current Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. He came to power in 2018. Baghel represented the Patan constituency of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly since 2013. 

Why Are Elections So Costly in India?

The chief minister is the chief executive of a state. After an election for the legislative assembly, the governor appoints a chief minister from the winning party with majority seats. According to the Constitution of India, the governor is a state’s de jure head but the executive authority rests with the chief minister. A chief minister along with its council of ministers is collectively responsible for a term of 5 years.

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Related Stories

Latest Education News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.
Accept