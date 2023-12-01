List of All Chief Ministers of Chhattisgarh ( 2000-2023)

December 3 will decide the winner of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly election and the name of the new Chief Minister. Since the formation of the state in 2000, three people have served as the state’s CM.

Chief Ministers of Chhattisgarh: The elections for the Legislative Assembly in Chhattisgarh are done. And the exit polls predictions hint toward a neck-to-neck contest between Congress and the BJP. Various media reports are seen giving a green flag to Congress and BJP sitting back with seats between 36 and 46.

Ajit Jogi: Ajit Pramod Kumar Jogi was an Indian politician born on 29 April 1946. He served as the first Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh from 2000 to 2003. Also, he was a member of the Lok Sabha from Mahasamund from 2004 to 2008. An active member of the Indian National Congress till 2016, he founded a political party named Janta Congress Chhattisgarh and served as the first President until he died in 2020.

Raman Singh: Raman Singh was born on October 15 1952. The Indian politician serving Bhartiya Janata Party as the National Vice President since 2019. He has represented the Rajnandgaon legislative assembly since 2008 and from Dongargaon from 2004 to 2008. Also, he has served as the CM of Chhattisgarh twice for around 15 years from 2003 to 2018.

Bhupesh Baghel: Bhupesh Baghel, referred as Kaka by the people of Chhattisgarh is serving as the 3rd and current Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. He came to power in 2018. Baghel represented the Patan constituency of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly since 2013.

Why Are Elections So Costly in India?

The chief minister is the chief executive of a state. After an election for the legislative assembly, the governor appoints a chief minister from the winning party with majority seats. According to the Constitution of India, the governor is a state’s de jure head but the executive authority rests with the chief minister. A chief minister along with its council of ministers is collectively responsible for a term of 5 years.