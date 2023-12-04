List Of All Chief Ministers Of Mizoram (1972- 2023)

Mizoram Chief Ministers List: The result for the 2023 Legislative Assembly declared today. On November 7, 2023, Mizoram held elections for the Legislative Assembly in order to choose all 40 members. A total of 174 candidates ran, and 80.66% of voters cast ballots. The findings of the exit poll showed that the ruling MNF and the ZPM of retired IPS officer Lalduhoma were tied for first place. While the battle for new Chief Minister of Mizoram is still on, check out the complete list of Ministers of Mizoram below:

Since 1972, Mizoram has had five chief ministers from four political parties; C. Chhunga was the first to hold the position. With five terms, Lal Thanhawla of the Indian National Congress holds the record for the longest tenure at more than 21 years. On December 15, 2018, Zoramthanga of the Mizo National Front took over and is still serving as the chief minister of Mizoram.

Name Constituency Term Party Assembly (Election) C. Chhunga Kolasib 3 May 1972 10 May 1977 5 years, 7 days Mizo Union 1972 election Vacant (President's rule) N/A 11 May 1977 1 June 1978 1 year, 21 days N/A T. Sailo Aizawl North 2 June 1978 10 November 1978 161 days Mizoram People's Conference 1978 election Vacant (President's rule) N/A 10 November 1978 8 May 1979 179 days N/A T. Sailo Aizawl North 8 May 1979 4 May 1984 4 years, 362 days Mizoram People's Conference 1979 election Lal Thanhawla Serchhip 5 May 1984 20 August 1986 2 years, 107 days Indian National Congress 1984 election Laldenga Aizawl North II 21 August 1986 19 February 1987 2 years, 17 days Mizo National Front 20 February 1987 7 September 1988 (1987 election) Vacant (President's rule) N/A 7 September 1988 24 January 1989 139 days N/A Lal Thanhawla Serchhip 24 January 1989 7 December 1993 9 years, 313 days Indian National Congress 1989 election 8 December 1993 3 December 1998 1993 election Zoramthanga Champhai 3 December 1998 4 December 2003 10 years, 8 days Mizo National Front 1998 election 4 December 2003 11 December 2008 2003 election Lal Thanhawla Serchhip 11 December 2008 11 December 2013 10 years, 3 days Indian National Congress 2008 election 12 December 2013 14 December 2018 2013 election Zoramthanga Aizawl East 1 15 December 2018 Incumbent 4 years, 347 days Mizo National Front 2018 election

Source: Wikipedia

Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023: Full Winners Constituency, Party and Seat wise

Chief Ministers of Mizoram

Chhunga: The first Chief Minister of the northeast Indian state of Mizoram was C. Chhunga (1915– 1988). From 1972 till 1977, he was a member of the Mizo Union. Chhunga had a key role in the Mizo Union and Indian National Congress merging. As a regional party that relied on federal funding, the Mizo Union chose to affiliate with the Indian National Congress.[3] Chhunga played a key role in Mizoram's statehood. He mediated the Mizoram District's split from the state of Assam.

Sailo: Brigadier Shenphunga Sailo, AVSM was an Indian Army officer and the second and twice-elected chief minister of the northeast Indian state of Mizoram. One of Mizoram's main political parties, the Mizoram People's Conference, was founded by him. In recognition of his humanitarian efforts while serving in the military, he was awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), the Padma Shri, and the Mizo Award for his lifetime accomplishments.

Laldenga: Laldenga was a politician and Mizo separatist from northeastern India's Mizoram. He was the creator of the Mizo National Front, a political party that began as a social organization. From 1986 until 1988, he served as Mizoram's first Chief Minister during the state's federation.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2023: Full Winners Constituency, Party and Seat wise

Lal Thanhawla: Pu Lal Thanhawla is an Indian politician from the Indian National Congress party who served as Mizoram's chief minister. With five terms as Chief Minister of Mizoram, he holds the record for the longest tenure in that role. From 1973 till 2021, he presided over the Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee. He successfully ran for the Mizoram Legislative Assembly nine times, in 1978, 1979, 1984, 1987, 1989, 1993, 2003, 2008, and 2013, representing the Serchhip and Hrangturzo electoral seats.

Zoramthanga: Zoramthanga (born 13 July 1944) is an Indian politician who is serving as the 5th Chief Minister of Mizoram from 2018 to 2023 and from 1998 to 2008. He is also the president of Mizo National Front (MNF) party. He represented the Aizawl East I constituency in the Mizoram Legislative Assembly from 2018 and Champhai constituency from 1998 to 2008.

The chief executive of the Indian state of Mizoram is the Chief Minister. The chief minister has de facto executive control over a state, although the governor is the state's de jure head under the Indian Constitution. The governor of the state often extends an invitation to the party (or coalition) holding the majority of seats in the Mizoram Legislative Assembly to form the government after the elections. The chief minister is chosen by the governor, while the assembly holds the council of ministers collectively accountable. The chief minister's term is five years with no term restrictions because he enjoys the assembly's confidence.

List of All Chief Ministers of Chhattisgarh ( 2000-2023)