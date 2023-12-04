Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023: Full Winners Constituency, Party and Seat wise

Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023: The fate of Mizoram's 40 assembly seats hangs in the balance as the counting of votes progresses. While national parties like the BJP and Congress are expected to see their influence wane in the state, exit polls suggest a close contest between regional powerhouses MNF and ZPM.

Mizoram's political landscape has traditionally been dominated by regional parties, and this year's election is no exception. The presence of national parties like the BJP and Congress is expected to be significantly reduced compared to previous polls. This reflects the strong regional identity and deep-rooted support for local parties in Mizoram.