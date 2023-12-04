Quick Links

Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023: Full Winners Constituency, Party and Seat wise

Mizoram Election 2023 Winners: The fate of Mizoram's 40 assembly seats hangs in the balance as the counting of votes progresses. While national parties like the BJP and Congress are expected to see their influence wane in the state, exit polls suggest a close contest between regional powerhouses MNF and ZPM.

Get here complete list of winning candidates from Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023
Mizoram's political landscape has traditionally been dominated by regional parties, and this year's election is no exception. The presence of national parties like the BJP and Congress is expected to be significantly reduced compared to previous polls. This reflects the strong regional identity and deep-rooted support for local parties in Mizoram.

Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023: List of Winners from each constituency 

Serial no.

Constituency

Leading Candidate

Political party

1

Hachhek

Robert Romawia Royte

MNF

2

Dampa

Vanlalsailova

ZPM

3

Mamit

H Lalzirliana

MNF

4

Tuirial

Laltlanmawia

ZPM

5

Kolasib

K. Lalrinliana

MNF

6

Serlui

Lalrinsanga Ralte

MNF

7

Tuivawl

Lalchhandama Ralte

MNF

8

Chalfilh

Lalbiakzama

ZPM

9

Tawi

Lalnilawma

ZPM

10

Aizawl North 1

Vanialhlana

ZPM

11

Aizawl North 2

Vanlalthlana

ZPM

12

Aizawl North 3

K Sapdanga

ZPM

13

Aizawl East 1

Lalthansanga

ZPM

14

Aizawl East 2

B Lalchhanzova

ZPM

15

Aizawl West 1

TBC Lalvenchhunga

ZPM

16

Aizawl West 2

Lalnghinglova Hmar

ZPM

17

Aizawl West 3

V. L. Zaithanzama

ZPM

18

Aizawl South 1

C. Lalsawivunga

ZPM

19

Aizawl South 2

Lalchhuanthanga

ZPM

20

Aizawl South 3

Baryl Vanneihsangi

ZPM

21

Lengteng

L. Thangmawia

MNF

22

Tuichang

W. Chhuanawma

ZPM

23

Champhai North

ZR. Thiamsanga

MNF

24

Champhai South

Clement Lalhmingthanga

ZPM

25

East Tuipui

Ramthanmawia

MNF

26

Serchhip

Lalduhoma

ZPM

27

Tuikum

P.C. Vanlalruata

ZPM

28

Hrangturzo

Lalmuanpuia Punte

ZPM

29

South Tuipui

Jeje Lalpekhlua

ZPM

30

Lunglei North

V. Malsawmtluanga

ZPM

31

Lunglei East

Lalrinpuii

ZPM

32

Lunglei West

T. Lalhlimpuia

ZPM

33

Lunglei South

Lalramliana Papuia

ZPM

34

Thorang

Zodintluanga Ralte

INC

35

West Tuipui

Prova Chakma

MNF

36

Tuichawng

Durjya Dhan Chakma

BJP

37

Lawngtlai West

C. Ngunlianchunga

INC

38

Lawngtlai East

Lorrain Lalpekliana Chinzah

ZPM

39

Saiha

K. Beichhua

BJP

40

Palak

K. Hrahmo

BJP

