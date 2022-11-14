Children’s Day 2022: Wishes, Greetings, Quotes, Slogans, WhatsApp Status, Images & More
India observes Children's Day on 14th November to promote awareness of the rights, welfare, and education of children.
India observes Children's Day to promote awareness of the rights, welfare, and education of children. It is observed on November 14 each year in honour of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first prime minister, who was known for his affection for young people. Numerous youth motivational and educational events are held across India on this day.
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.