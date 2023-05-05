What Are The Concerns About Artificial Intelligence Raised By The Godfather Of AI Geoffrey Hinton?

Artificial Intelligence has taken the world by storm these days. The term AI is on the tip of everyone’s tongue. Some people are celebrating the advancements in AI, thinking it will aid their productivity, while others fear being laid off.

ChatGPT was recently introduced and is already used by writers and developers to do their job. AI isn’t at a level where people should be worrying about getting fired, but many experts fear that time is not far. Some renowned scientists, like Geoffrey Hinton, who’s also called the “Godfather of AI,” recently left Google over the dangers of artificial intelligence.

Hinton is one of the world’s leading authorities on artificial intelligence and computer neural networks, and his comments on AI have sent shock waves in the tech world. Dive in to know what concerns Hinton has raised about AI.

Dangers of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

AI can outsmart human beings

Geoffrey Hinton has spent a lifetime developing artificial neural networks but now that it’s materializing, he fears that artificial intelligence may surpass biological intelligence. Hinton believes AI is better at learning and will be easily able to outsmart humans.

AI can accelerate the spread of misinformation

Misinformation is already a modern-day plague and will be further accelerated by AI. News related to elections, wars, and frauds can be disguised or purported to suit a narrative.

AI will make workers redundant

This is one of the biggest fears the general public has about AI. It can perform writing and coding tasks in seconds. AI-powered robots can replace factory workers. Self-driving cars are already out, and film producers have begun using AI to write scripts. It’s only a matter of time before AI completely replaces some jobs. However, that time is far away and at present, people should focus on using AI to enhance their productivity.

AI can’t be stopped or regulated

Geoffrey Hinton believes that AI cannot be regulated or stopped. Its ability to self-learn and make decisions is both a dangerous and remarkable accomplishment. AI can become smarter and begin manipulating humans. There is no stop button to take AI down either. Plus, AI can give rise to more AI, and we can’t do anything about it. Some countries or companies can use AI only for destruction as well.

Summing Up

Evolution is part of life, and New technologies are bound to make the old ones obsolete. But that doesn't mean we should embrace them with open hands. In the 21st century, such a sudden surge in technology spells red flags. AI has been in use for decades and still has decades more to reach the level of perfection people believe it has attained already. Proper research is needed for implementing AI, and that's what Geoffrey Hinton says. Rushing to compete with the market is not the way to handle a sensitive technological innovation like AI