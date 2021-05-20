Which countries recognize and support Palestine? All about it's effect on Israel

Israel-Palestine Conflict Recent Updates:

As per Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry at least 230 people have been killed in the conflict until now , including 65 children and teens.

It has also been informed that a bid for a UN Security Council resolution for a ceasefire was launched by France. The bid failed on May 19th, when the US said it could "undermine efforts to de-escalate".

Before this, it was on China's request that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) conducted an emergency meeting over Israel Palestine conflict. Even Organization of Islamic Corporation (OIC) has conducted emergency meetings regarding the conflict between Israel and Palestine and the recent loss of lives due to it.

"The international community must do all it can to de-escalate the situation immediately, urge the parties to end the hostilities, and chart a path toward negotiation." @UNDPPA chief @DicarloRosemary on situation in Gaza & Israel.https://t.co/VB6zsde3Cu — United Nations (@UN) May 18, 2021

On May 17, on request of China, Norway and Tunisia, the UNSC held a meeting joined by both Israeli and Palestinian counterparts. Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel would do anything to save the countries. After the statement was made many rockets and warfare were observed making the conflict deadlier.

The Prime Minister stated that Israel will continue to strike at Hamas and Islamic Jihad in order to restore calm and security to the people of Israel ,while doing its utmost to prevent harming uninvolved civilians. — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) May 17, 2021

The ongoing conflict has sadly caused the deaths of more than 50 children and various other casualties. However both the parties are not ready to stop.

However in the meeting with OIC many conclusive statements were made. Turkey even called out to OIC to form a dedicated Protection Force for the Palestinians as it blamed Israel completely for the current crisis.

PM Netanyahu spoke by telephone with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who reiterated Germany's unequivocal support for Israel's right to defend itself. PM Netanyahu thanked Chancellor Merkel for acting against anti-Semitic elements in Germany. — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) May 17, 2021

Even Saudi Arabia seeked global action to be taken so that the deadly middle east conflict can be resolved.

Many other countries who are also allies of Israel have talked about ceasefire and took a little less aggressive stance against Netanyahu.

Palestine: History and Creation

Palestine was proclaimed independent by Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) in the year 1988 which was later stamped by Oslo Accords in 1993. The accord gave birth to Palestine Authority which became the governing body of the State of Palestine

PLO established many diplomatic relations with almost every country of the world out of which 138 UN member states recognize it as a separate State.

The major recognition is from India, Russia, China, Middle East etc. First world countries like the USA, Canada and other Western European countries have still not identified Palestine's independence but maintain great diplomatic relations with the governing body of Palestine.

Palestine 194 Campaign: In 2014, Palestine started its efforts to include itself in the United Nations as the member state. However due to the veto from the United States it has not been successful in gaining the membership of the United Nations till now.

The countries supporting Palestine and its cause:

These countries can be identified in 4 categories.

Countries that do not recognize the creation of Israel:

This group does not identify the creation of Israel at all and includes states from Arab league and almost all the West Asian countries. These countries also demand a separate Palestine. The countries however do not include Egypt, Jordan, UAE, Morocco, etc. The countries in East Asia who do not support Israel are North Korea, Venezuela, Pakistan and many other Muslim majority countries.

Countries that support both Israel and Palestine:

These are the countries that support both the countries but also say that the current conflict's major reason is Israel. These countries include Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, UAE, Bahrain etc. As per these countries, Israel is the main culprit and misusing its powers as it is more powerful.

Countries that criticize both Israel and Palestine and recognize them both as independent states:

These countries want middle ground and they accept both Israel and Palestine. They maintain a neutral stance on the aggression shown by both the countries. These countries recognize Palestine but cannot ignore Israel due to its rising influence in the global economy and the support of the USA for it. The countries in this list are India, Russia, China etc. India supported Palestinian cause before 1992 in a staunch way but after 1992 India Israel established a good diplomatic relationship which led to cooperation between the two countries. Israel is India's biggest arms supplier. This is the reason India did not openly support Palestine in the UNGA. India supports Palestine but also criticized Hamas due to its massive attacks on Israel. India classified Israel's actions as reactionary. China is also under this category and calls out for bilateral talks between two countries. Russia also tries to maintain a regular stance and carefully balances the countries.

Countries supporting both nations:

This category of the countries support both Israel and Palestine but maintain that the issue must be resolved by both the parties without any interference from the third. USA is the major ally of Israel and falls in this category. However due to domestic politics it is unable to ignore the Palestinian cause. It also has diplomatic relations with Palestine. 9 states of EU recognise Palestine but majority refrain from openly supporting Palestine. EU provides maximum funds to Palestine. Countries such as France, Portugal, Spain etc have also signed for supporting Palestine.

9 states of EU recognise Palestine but majority refrain from openly supporting Palestine. EU provides maximum funds to Palestine. Countries such as France, Portugal, Spain etc have also signed for supporting Palestine.

