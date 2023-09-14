List of Countries with Fastest and Slowest Internet Speed in the World 2023

The global disparity in internet speed among countries exhibits significant variation. Generally, wealthier nations wield the capacity to channel substantial financial resources into enhancing their digital infrastructure. To illustrate, Europe and North America consistently maintain superior internet speeds compared to other regions across the globe. In contrast, developing nations grapple with the challenge of keeping pace due to the dearth of resources and limited investments.

The country with the fastest internet is Liechtenstein with 246.76Mbps.

The country with the slowest internet is Afghanistan with 1.71 Mbps.

Countries That Have The Fastest Internet (And 5 With the Slowest Internet)

Cutting-edge technological advancements such as 5G have the potential to revolutionize the digital landscape for certain countries, enabling them to outperform their counterparts in terms of both speed and accessibility.

Ultimately, the factors contributing to divergent average internet speeds by country boil down to economic circumstances, technological progress, and competitive markets.

Here is the list of countries with fast internet speeds.

Liechtenstein Macau Iceland Andorra Luxembourg

A list of countries with slow internet speeds:

Afghanistan Yemen Syria East Timor Equatorial Guinea

List of Countries With The Fastest Speeds

The five countries or territories commanding the pinnacle of internet speed globally encompass the Channel Island of Jersey (264.52Mbps), Liechtenstein (246.76Mbps), Macau (231.40Mbps), Iceland (229.35Mbps), and Gibraltar (206.27Mbps). Notably, four out of these five are situated within Western Europe, with Macau serving as the exception. All share the common trait of being either compact in size or island nations, rendering the deployment of FTTP fulfil-fibre broadband and 5G mobile internet substantially more feasible.

Countries in the world with the slowest internet

On the flip side, the five countries or territories grappling with the most sluggish network speeds globally are Afghanistan (1.71Mbps), Yemen (1.79Mbps), Syria (2.30Mbps), East Timor (2.50Mbps), and Equatorial Guinea (2.70Mbps).

Internet Speeds in Countries Region By Region

Western Europe

Position: 1st

Total counties tested: 28

Average download speed: 118.69Mbps

Total speed tests: 243,885,500

Total unique IPs: 64,420,252

Average time for 5GB movie (HH:MM:SS): 0:07:18

Western Europe boasts an impressive performance with all 28 countries positioned within the top half of the rankings. The regional average speed of 118.69Mbps ranks it as the swiftest among the 13 global regions. The standout performers in the region include Jersey (264.52Mbps), Liechtenstein (246.76Mbps), and Iceland (229.35Mbps). Meanwhile, the Faroe Islands (41.97Mbps), Denmark (49.98Mbps), and Austria (55.82Mbps) occupy the lower echelons of the rankings.

Northern America

Position: 2nd

Total counties tested: 5

Average download speed: 94.02Mbps

Total speed tests: 402,027,203

Total unique IPs: 78,238,396

Average time for 5GB movie (HH:MM:SS): 0:09:00

Northern America, featuring five countries, maintains a robust position with an average speed of 94.02Mbps. The United States (136.48Mbps), Canada (136.08Mbps), and Bermuda (95.58Mbps) lead the region, while Greenland (41.19Mbps) and Saint Pierre and Miquelon (60.77Mbps) anchor the region's slower segment.

Baltics

Position: 3rd

Total counties tested: 3

Average download speed: 80.09Mbps

Total speed tests: 145,179

Total unique IPs: 27,584

Average time for 5GB movie (HH:MM:SS): 0:08:39

The Baltics, consisting of three qualifying countries, excel with a regional average of 80.09Mbps. Lithuania takes the lead (87.09Mbps), followed by Latvia (66.79Mbps).

Eastern Europe

Position: 4th

Total counties tested: 16

Average download speed: 67.92Mbps

Total speed tests: 14,797,371

Total unique IPs: 1,376,998

Average time for 5GB movie (HH:MM:SS): 0:12:35

Eastern Europe, housing 16 qualifying countries, holds its ground well with an overall average of 67.92Mbps. Slovakia (138.03Mbps), Romania (100.66Mbps), and North Macedonia (97.88Mbps) secure the top spots, while Albania (25.36Mbps), Croatia (25.72Mbps), and Bulgaria (40.43Mbps) lag.

Asia

Position: 5th

Total counties tested: 27

Average download speed: 45.72Mbps

Total speed tests: 420,192,438

Total unique IPs: 102,836,602

Average time for 5GB movie (HH:MM:SS): 0:35:58

Asia (excluding the Near East) encompasses 27 countries, boasting a regional average speed of 45.72Mbps. Macau (231.40Mbps), Taiwan (153.51Mbps), and Japan (124.70Mbps) shine brightest, while Afghanistan (1.71Mbps), East Timor (2.50Mbps), and Pakistan (5.32Mbps) languish at the slower end.

South America

Position: 6th

Total counties tested: 13

Average download speed: 44.38Mbps

Total speed tests: 105,619,542

Total unique IPs: 31,814,517

Average time for 5GB movie (HH:MM:SS): 0:24:02

Represented by 13 countries, South America maintains a regional average speed of 44.38Mbps. Uruguay (111.46Mbps), Chile (85.49Mbps), and Brazil (72.70Mbps) are the frontrunners, while Venezuela (10.92Mbps), Suriname (12.48Mbps), and Bolivia (16.00Mbps) struggle with slower connections.

Caribbean

Position: 7th

Total counties tested: 27

Average download speed: 38.93Mbps

Total speed tests: 1,078,807

Total unique IPs: 242,597

Average time for 5GB movie (HH:MM:SS): 0:23:16

The Caribbean region, known for its island nations, collectively delivers a respectable 38.93Mbps. The Cayman Islands (125.08Mbps), Puerto Rico (96.65Mbps), and Barbados (93.50Mbps) lead the pack, while Cuba (4.14Mbps), Haiti (10.75Mbps), Sint Maarten (16.00Mbps), and the Dominican Republic (19.48Mbps) face connectivity challenges.

Central America

Position: 8th

Total counties tested: 7

Average download speed: 32.88Mbps

Total speed tests: 18,620,387

Total unique IPs: 5,530,028

Average time for 5GB movie (HH:MM:SS): 0:23:50

Most of the Central American countries find themselves in the middle ranks, with the region averaging 32.88Mbps. Panama (56.93Mbps), Costa Rica (42.51Mbps), and Belize (38.86Mbps) showcase the fastest average speeds, while Honduras (16.76Mbps), Guatemala (23.26Mbps), and El Salvador (23.56Mbps) experience relatively slower connections.

Near East

Position: 9th

Total counties tested: 15

Average download speed: 30.41Mbps

Total speed tests: 4,678,132

Total unique IPs: 1,451,161

Average time for 5GB movie (HH:MM:SS): 0:30:41

The Near East, represented by 15 countries, occupies the middle-to-lower spectrum with an average download speed of 30.41Mbps. Israel (75.03Mbps), Qatar (50.68Mbps), and Bahrain (47.72Mbps) lead the way, while Yemen (1.79Mbps), Syria (2.30Mbps), and Lebanon (6.55Mbps) contend with slower connectivity.

Oceania

Position: 10th

Total counties tested: 14

Average download speed: 25.93Mbps

Total speed tests: 33,258,801

Total unique IPs: 6,851,545

Average time for 5GB movie (HH:MM:SS): 1:04:04

Oceania, featuring 14 qualifying countries, primarily resides in the lower half of the speed table, with an overall average of 25.93Mbps. New Zealand (97.09Mbps), Australia (51.27Mbps), and the Marshall Islands (36.89Mbps) secure the top positions, while Wallis and Futuna (2.72Mbps), the Federated States of Micronesia (4.25Mbps), and Vanuatu (6.57Mbps) grapple with slower connections.

