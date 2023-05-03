Cyclone Mocha expected to hit India’s eastern coast next week: All you need to know

As predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), there’s a massive possibility of the formation of a Cyclone in the Bay of Bengal on the 6th of May. In the next 48 hours, this region is expected to develop a low-pressure area. Hence, there is a high chance of cyclone formation on the coast of Bengal and Odisha. A red alert has been declared by the IMD for the next five days and it has also predicted the possibility of light to moderate rain.

After the weather forecast by the ‘Global Forecast System (GFS)’ and the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecast, IMD released its statement via a tweet.

Cyclonic Storm likely over the Bay of Bengal. pic.twitter.com/HySv6WXRPd — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 3, 2023

What are the predictions regarding Cyclone Mocha?

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Cyclone Mocha is likely to hit next week on Tuesday. After that, it has been predicted that it will gradually move towards the north, in the vicinity of the Indian coastline.

The IMD-Global Forecast System (GFS) suggests that the low-pressure area forming over the southeast region of the Bay of Bengal will grow into a cyclonic storm on 9th May near the Andaman Islands. Moreover, it has also been predicted in the forecast that the storm is likely to northeastwards towards the east-central Bay of Bengal till 11th May.

How is Odisha preparing for the cyclone?

In consideration of the expected cyclone 'Mocha', the Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik conducted a meeting to prepare the strategy for a possible situation approaching the state. As the path of cyclones cannot be accurately determined, the CM has asked the administration to be prepared to encounter any situation. He also directed the officials of the National Disaster Response Force, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force, and Fire Services department to be ready to deal with the upcoming disaster.