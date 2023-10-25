Date for Installation of Lord Ram's Idol in Ayodhya Ram Temple Released. Here's Everything You Need to Know!

On Wednesday, the General Secretary of Shri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, Champat Rai stated that the Lord Ram idol is going to be installed at the Ayodhya Ram Temple on the 22nd of January, 2024.

"Today along with members of Shri Ram Janambhoomi Trust we met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We have invited him (PM Modi) to come on January 22 to install the idol of Lord Ram in the Garbhagriha. He has accepted our request. He will be present on January 22. The date for 'Pran Pratishtha' on January 22 is confirmed," expressed the General Secretary of Shri Ram Janambhoomi Trust.

The happiness of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on the next level post meeting with the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Trust officials.

The Prime Minister of India expressed that he feels extremely blessed. He further added that it is going to be his good fortune to be a part of such a historic occasion.

On the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, the Prime Minister of India expressed, "Jai Siya Ram! Today is a day full of emotions. Recently the officials of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had come to meet me at my residence. He has invited me to come to Ayodhya on the occasion of the consecration of the Shri Ram temple. I feel very blessed. It is my good fortune that in my lifetime, I will witness this historic occasion."

It was the verdict of the Supreme Court in the year 2019 that made it all possible. The verdict on the Ayodhya issue paved the way for the country to build a huge Ram Temple. After the verdict of the Supreme Court, the Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust was set up by the Centre. The Trust is authorized to take all the necessary decisions surrounding the construction of the huge Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The Trust has, all this while, supervised the construction of the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the progress has been fine and steady. It is in the holy sanctum sanctorum of the temple where the idol of Shri Ram Lalla will be positioned.

The great journey of the construction of this beautiful grand temple commenced on August 5, 2020, when the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi set the foundation stone for the construction of the temple.

