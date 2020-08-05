Ram Janmabhoomi: 7 places to visit in Ayodhya

Ram Janmabhoomi: Ayodhya is also known as Saket which is an ancient city of India. It is the birthplace of Lord Rama and setting up of the great epic Ramayana. In the central region of Uttar Pradesh, it is adjacent to Faizabad city.

Ayodhya earlier was the capital of the ancient Kosala Kingdom. It has been regarded as the first one of the seven most important pilgrimage sites or Mokshdayini Sapt Puris for Hindus. Let us have a look at some historical and religious places to visit in Ayodhya and nearby it.

11 Unknown facts about Lord Rama

7 places to visit in Ayodhya

Being Lord Rama's birthplace several religious and historical places are worth visiting. Some of them are listed below:

1. Ram Ki Paidi

On the banks of the holy river Saryu, Ram Ki Paidi is a series of ghats. The riverfront brings forth an outstanding Landscape mainly in floodlit night. To the devotees, these serve as a platform that is said to have come to wash away their sins by taking a dip in the river.

2. Nageshwar Nath Temple

In Ayodhya, the Nageshwar Nath Temple is at Ram Ki Paidi. It is said that the temple was established by Kush, the son of Rama. The legend behind it is that Kush lost his armlet while bathing in the river Saryu, which was picked up by a Nag-Kanya, who fell in love with him. As she was a devotee of Shiva therefore Kush erected this temple for her. In 1750, the present temple was built by the minister of Safdar Jung, named Naval Rai. Here in a huge scale, the festival of Shivratri is celebrated.

3. Birla Temple or Shri Ram Janaki Birla Temple

It is a newly made temple which is located opposite to the Ayodhya Bus stop on the way of Ayodhya-Faizabad. The temple is dedicated to Lord Rama and Devi Sita.

4. Hanuman Garhi

It is 1 km from the Ayodhya railway station. The temple was constructed by Vikramaditya which later came to be known as Hanuman Garhi. It is believed that Lord Hanuman or Pavan Putra lived here guard Ayodhya. At the main temple, you will find that a beautiful idol of Bal (Young) sitting on the lap of Maa Anjani.

5. Kanak Bhawan

It is situated to the north-west of Ram Janam Bhumi, Ramkot, in Ayodhya. It is one of the finest and famous temples in Ayodhya. It is believed that this Bhawan was gifted to Devi Sita by Kaikei immediately after her marriage to Lord Rama. The temple was got renovated by Vikramaditya. Later, the temple was rebuilt or renovated by Vrish Bhanu Kunwari which exists even today. The main idols installed in the sanctum are of Lord Rama and Devi Sita.

6. Deokaali

It is a temple associated with various takes from the Ramayana and is situated near Naya Ghat. According to mythology, after the wedding of Devi Sita with Lord Rama, they arrived in Ayodhya with an idol of goddess Girija Devi. For the idol, King Dashrath constructed a beautiful temple and Devi Sita used to worship the idol or Devi in the temple. The local deity an impressive statue of Goddess Devkali is present now in the temple.

7. Jain Shwetamber Temple

As we know that Ayodhya is the place where 18 'Kalyanak' of different 'Tirthankaras' has taken place. Here, five Tirthankaras were born and preached their religious values they include Adinath, Ajitnath, Abhinandannath, Sumatinath, Ananthnath. To mark the birthplace of these Tirthankaras, Kesari Singh, the treasurer of Nawab of Faizabad got the five Jain shrines constructed. This temple of Digamber Jain sect is dedicated to first Tirthankar Rishabhdev who is additionally referred to as Adinath, Purdev, Vrishabhdev, and Adi Brahma. This majestic and luxurious new temple popularly referred to as Badi Murti is situated in Raiganj locality of Ayodhya. A 31 feet high marble statue of Rishabhdev is being installed here. Recently, this place has been developed with the blessings of Acharya Ratna Deshbhushanji Maharaj and Aryika Gyanmati Mataji.

These were some historical and religious places to visit in Ayodhya.

Ram Janmabhoomi: 10 Historical facts about Ayodhya