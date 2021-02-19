Dhubri-Phulbari Bridge: All about India's new longest bridge here

Why in News?

The Prime Minister of India has recently announced the construction of India's new longest bridge to be constructed between Dhubri and Phulbari over the river Brahmaputra. Know all details about the bridge here

About Dhubri Phulbari Bridge:

Dhubri-Phulbari Bridge is a proposed bridge over the Brahmaputra river between Assam and Meghalaya in North-East India. This bridge, as per the original plan, would be completed by 2027-28. It would be India's longest bridge over water and would span more than 19 kilometres. The bridge would reduce the distance between Phulbari in West Meghalaya and Dhubri West Assam from 200 kilometres to almost 19 kilometres. It would be built at an estimated cost of INR 5000 crore. The cities that would be connected would be Dhubri, Phulbatri, Tura, Rongram and Rongjeng. JICA is a governmental agency that delivers the bulk of Official Development Assistance (ODA) for the Government of Japan. This company would be helping India build the bridge.

Significance of the bridge

The need for this bridge was felt in April 2012, when a boat carrying 305 passengers had capsized on the Brahmaputra. The disaster killed almost 103 people. Gadkari informed that Assam & Meghalaya would have a direct connection with West Bengal due to this bridge. It will save the distance and time needed to travel to Bhutan and Bangladesh. The project would benefit more than 2 million commuters from Bangladesh to Bhutan through Dalu in Meghalaya on India Bangladesh border. Currently the vehicles take a 200km detour using the Naranarayan Bridge that is 60 km upstream.This new bridge would provide for the missing link between NH 127M from Meghalaya to Assam. Also small boats run in the river from Dhubri to Phulbari, which would no longer be the route once the bridge becomes functional.

The 55 km-long road from Serampore in West Bengal to Dhubri, Assam will be constructed, beginning October this year.

As per the Government Officials the proposed bridge would be located on NH-127M, which originated from Simarpur on NH-27 (East West Corridor) and would terminate on Nongstoin on NH-106 in Meghalaya."

Longest Bridge until now:

At present the longest bridge in India is the 9.15 kilometre long Dhola Sadiya Bridge which became functional in 2017.

PM Modi also launched the Mahabahu-Brahmaputra programme and participated in the 'bhumi pujan' (house warming ceremony in India) for the two lane Majuli bridge. The Majuli bridge would be located on NH 715 Kand would connect Neematighat and Kamalabari.

Along with this project the Prime Minister would inaugurate the Inland Water Transport terminal at Jogighopa and other tourist jetties on river Brahmaputra along with digital solutions for Ease of Doing Business.

