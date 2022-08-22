Did you know that the Twitter bird has a name?

Twitter Bird Has a Name: Twitter is one of the most popular social media platforms of recent times. It was launched in the year 2006. It’s been 16 years since its launch, yet some netizens are still unaware that the bird in the Twitter logo actually has a name.

Want to know what is the bird’s name? Keep reading further.

What is Twitter?

Twitter is a microblogging platform that was launched in 2006 by Jack Dorsey, Noah Glass, Biz Stone and Evan Williams. It is one of the most popular social media networks in the world.

The CEO of Twitter is Parag Agarwal.

What is the name of the Twitter Logo Bird?

The name of the bird in the Twitter logo is Larry or, more accurately, Larry the Bird. The inspiration behind the name for the bird is a famous sports personality, Larry Bird, a basketball legend in the USA.

Who is Larry Bird?

Larry Bird was a legendary basketball player who played in NBA for the Boston Celtics during the 80s and 90s. He, along with Micheal Jordan, belonged to the Golden Era of Basketball in the USA.

Bird was also part of the USA dream team in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

Story Behind Twitter's Bird Name

The co-founder of Twitter, Biz Stone, is from Boston and has grown up watching Larry Bird play for Boston Celtics in the NBA. Therefore, to celebrate the legend’s contribution to the game, Stone named the bird after Larry Bird.

Latest News on Twitter

The wealthiest man in the world and the owner of Tesla Motors, Elon Musk, has expressed his desire to acquire Twitter for $44 billion but has backed out recently, citing the data about the fake accounts was misleading.