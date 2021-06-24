What is the difference between Advancing and Retreating Monsoon?

What is Monsoon?

It is a seasonal change within the direction of the prevailing, or strongest, winds of a region. They are associated with the Indian Oceans and cause dry and wet seasons through much of the tropics.

Monsoons always blow from cold to warm regions. The climate for most of India and Southeast Asia is determined by the summer monsoon and the winter monsoon.

What is Advancing and Retreating Monsoon?

Advancing Monsoon

This type of season is characterised by the winds blowing in a southwest direction.

For almost a month, these winds exist on the surface of the land and are very strong. During this season, the Western Ghats receive heavy rainfall.

The key feature of this season is the accompanying 'breaks', or the wet-dry spells.

Retreating Monsoons

Basically, the months of October and November are known for Retreating Monsoons.

By the end of September, the monsoon of Southwest becomes weak as the low-pressure trough of the Ganga plain starts moving southward in response to the southward march of the Sun.

By the first week of September, the monsoon retreats from the western Rajasthan. And by the end of the month, it withdraws from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Western Ganga plain, and the Central Highlands.

Now, by the beginning of October, the low pressure covers the northern part of the Bay of Bengal and by early November, it moves over Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The centre of low pressure is completely removed from the Peninsula by the middle of December.

The southwest monsoon retreating season is marked by clear skies and a rise in temperature. Let us tell you that the land is still moist.

Due to the condition of humidity, the weather becomes rather oppressive and this is known as 'October heat'.

In north India, the weather is dry in the retreating monsoon but is associated with rain in the eastern part of the peninsula. Therefore, October and November are the rainiest months of the year here.

In this season, the rain is associated with the passage of cyclonic depressions which originate over the Andaman Sea and manage to cross the eastern coast of the southern peninsula.

These types of tropical cyclones are very destructive. The thickly populated deltas of the Godavari, Krishna, and Kaveri are their preferred targets.

Some cyclonic storms also strike the coast of West Bengal, Bangladesh, and Myanmar. From these depressions and cyclones, a bulk of rainfall of the Coromandel coast is derived. Such type of cyclonic storms is less frequent in the Arabian Sea.

Difference between Advancing and Retreating Monsoon

Advancing Monsoon Retreating Monsoon The movement of the wind is from Sea to Land and wind blows from South West to North East. The movement of the wind is from Land to Sea. It carries moist winds. It brings the maximum rains in India. Therefore, most of India receives rainfall from Advancing Monsoon. It carries dry winds and brings rain in India but not like Advancing Monsoon. Advancing Monsoon period starts in June and ends in September. Retreating Monsoon period starts in October and ends by November. In this case of monsoon, winds enter India from the South in the month of June and then move Northward covering the entire country in a month. From Retreating Monsoon, the Eastern Coast of South India receives rainfall. In this monsoon, the Winds start retreating from the Northern Plains when temperature falls in October and November in Northern Plains.

