What is the difference between Censure Motion and No Confidence Motion ?

Censure Motion and No Confidence Motion:

Censure and No-Confidence motions are two devices of proceedings of parliament that can be used by the members of Parliament to act as per the rules of the houses. These terms are otherwise totally different from each other with completely different motives, aims and usage.

What is a Censure Motion?

A censure is a motion that is moved in the parliament or in a state assembly in India. It is moved by the opposition in the Parliament against a specific policy of the government or against any minister or the council of ministers.

What is No Confidence Motion?

A No-Confidence motion means lack of confidence in the current set up of the Government run by the Prime Minister and his council of ministers. If this motion is passed in the parliament, the entire ministry resigns.

Any Government can function properly only when it has a majority support in the Lok Sabha. The party can remain in power when it shows its strength through floor test which is primarily taken to know whether the Government enjoys the confidence of the legislature.

Take a look at the difference between the two motions below:

Difference Between Censure Motion and No Confidence Motion

Censure Motion No-Confidence Motion The censure motion demands the reasons for the adoption in the Lok Sabha. They must be stated at all costs. This motion does not require its reason to be presented in the Lok Sabha It can be passed against an individual minister, a group of ministers, or the entire council of ministers A no-confidence motion can be passed only against the council of ministers. The motion is for censuring the council of ministers for specific policies and motions This motion ascertains the confidence of Lok Sabha in the council of ministers The Council of Ministers does not need to resign if the motion is passed in the parliament In case the no-confidence motion is passed in the Lok Sabha, entire ministry including the prime minister must resign from office Actions of individual members only can be censured The council of ministers is collectively responsible to the Lok Sabha as long as it enjoys the confidence of a majority of the members of the house.

