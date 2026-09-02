Unacademy was acquired by upGrad in an all stock deal worth $200 million as reported by Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal on September 1. Now, often you have heard the terms merger and acquisition in news, both are denoted with the term "M & A". But while the two sound same, the two are completely different. Let us explore the difference between merger and acquisition in today's article. What is a Merger? Mergers occur when two companies agree to combine for forming a single company. In mergers shareholders exchange their old shares for shares in the combined entity. Mergers are usually presented as partnership between equals, even when the two companies aren't exactly the same size, and both boards have to approve the deal before it can go through. A well known example of a merger is the 1999 merger of Exxon and Mobil, where the merger of the two major oil companies resulted in the formation of a single entity known as ExxonMobil.

What is an Acquisition? An acquisition on the other hand happens when one company buys another company and gains control of it. It does so by purchasing all or majority of the shares or assets of the company, the acquired company either functions as a subsidiary or is fully absorbed into the acquiring company. It does not form a new combined entity as it happens in case of a merger. The most recent example of acquisition is that of Unacademy by upGrad in an all stock deal worth $206 million, which is 94% below the company's peak valuation of $3.44 billion which it achieved in 2021. Gaurav Munjal is expected to continue as the CEO of Unacademy. Merger vs Acquisition: Key Differences at a Glance Feature Merger Acquisition Outcome Forms a new combined company The exisiting company is either dissolved or functions as a subsidiary of the acquiring company Company size Happens between similar sized companies It is mostly a bigger company buying out the smaller one. Agreement The terms of merger need to agreed by both the boards Acquisitions can either be friendly where both boards agree or it can be hostile where the shareholders are approached directly. Branding Old brands dissolve ti form a new brand The acquired company's brand may survive or disappear, depends on the buyer Shareholder impact Shareholders of both companies get shares in the new entity Target company's shareholders are usually bought out in cash or stock

Friendly and Hostile Acquisitions: What Sets Them Apart Mergers are, by definition, mutual since both companies have to agree to dissolve into a new one. Acquisitions don't require that same mutual agreement. A friendly acquisition happens when the target company's board approves the deal, similar to a merger. A hostile acquisition on the other hand happens when the acquiring company goes directly to shareholders, or buys shares on the open market, without the target's board agreeing to the sale. This distinction, agreement versus takeover, is one of the sole reasons why acquisitions are legally more complex. Do employees usually keep their jobs after a merger or acquisition? The structure of the company will invariably be changed once a merger or acquisition has taken place, and workforce restructuring occurs more in mergers, while in the case of acquisitions there is a chance of less restructuring when the acquired company is allowed to function as a subsidiary.