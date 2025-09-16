Difference between Oxygen(O₂) and Ozone (O₃)

Oxygen and Ozone may sound similar, but they are very different and play different roles in our daily lives and in our environment. As we know, Oxygen(O₂) is very important in human life and also for animals, plants, and many other microorganisms for the life support that we breathe, and this is essential for survival and energy production in living organisms.

On the other hand, Ozone (O₃) is a special form of oxygen made up of three atoms, which is known for protecting the Earth by forming the ozone layer that shields us from the harmful ultraviolet radiation.While oxygen is vital for health, ozone can be protective for both the atmosphere and health-related issues.

In this article, let’s explore in detail the Oxygen and Ozone and also check their differences between them.