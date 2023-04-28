What is the difference between solar eclipse and lunar eclipse?

Our universe is more than billions of years old, and we have discovered around 4% of this vast and seemingly infinite space. Our galaxy is home to many fascinating cosmic events that cannot be explained. Examples of these are the solar and lunar eclipses, which are celestial events that have mesmerised humans for thousands of years. Luckily, there is a clear scientific explanation for why these eclipses occur.

Both occur when the sun, earth, and moon are aligned in such a way that one celestial body blocks the light from reaching the other. This is the only similarity between a solar eclipse and a lunar eclipse. The two are fundamentally different phenomena.

Today we will explore the difference between solar and lunar eclipses. But before we get started, let’s understand what they are.

What is a solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse is a phenomenon that occurs when the moon’s alignment is such that it comes directly between the sun and the earth. It then blocks the sunlight from reaching the earth, engulfing the planet in complete darkness for a few seconds. NASA explains that when the moon obscures the light from reaching the planet, it is known as a total solar eclipse; and when it blocks only a certain portion of the sunlight from reaching the Earth, it is known as a partial solar eclipse.

Here is a diagram explaining a solar eclipse.

Source: NASA

What is a lunar eclipse?

A lunar eclipse is a phenomenon that occurs when the sun, earth, and moon all align in such a way that the planet blocks the sunlight from reaching the moon. NASA explains that when a total lunar eclipse occurs, the entire moon is engulfed in the deepest region of the Earth's shadow, known as the umbra. When the moon is in the umbra, it turns a reddish colour. Because of this, lunar eclipses are frequently referred to as "blood moons."

Here is a diagram explaining a lunar eclipse.

Source: Time and Date

Now that we know what solar eclipses, lunar eclipses, and solar eclipses are, let’s move on to the differences between them.

Difference between solar eclipse and lunar eclipse

Here are the differences between a solar eclipse and a lunar eclipse.

Solar Eclipse Lunar Eclipse Alignment The moon comes between the sun and the earth. The earth comes between the sun and the moon. Occurrence It occurs every 1.5 years or 18 months. It occurs twice every year. Duration Has a short duration. Typically lasts around a few minutes. Has a longer duration. Typically lasts around an hour. Phases It happens in the new moon phase. It happens during the full moon phase.

It is worth mentioning that it is not safe to look at a solar eclipse with the naked eye. The harmful rays can damage your retinas. On the other hand, lunar eclipses are pretty safe to look at.

The first Penumbral Lunar Eclipse of 2023 will occur in a week. This eclipse will be visible from Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Pacific.

Check here to learn about the Lunar Eclipse 2023 date.

