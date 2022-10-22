Diwali 2022 Date: Rituals, Puja timings, Significance and Celebration of the festival of lights

Diwali 2022 Date Muhurat: Diwali will be celebrated in India on October 24 this year. The much-awaited festival of lights is one of the favorite festivals of many in the country. Diwali is celebrated with lights, and sweets, and is known to be an auspicious day when Lord Ram along with his wife Sita and brother Laxman returned to Ayodhya after spending 14 years in exile. The people celebrated the return by lighting diyas which further led to the festivities marking the beginning of the Diwali festival.

On Diwali 2022, the festival of lights, check the Diwali rituals, puja timings, history, and what is the significance behind celebrating this festival.

Diwali 2022 Date

Diwali festival in 2022 will be celebrated on October 24, while Choti Diwali will fall on October 23. The festival of light is celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, and Jains and is celebrated in the month of Kartika, which falls between mid-October and mid-November.

Diwali Puja Muhurat 2022

Diwali Puja Muhurat 2022 on October 24 is from 6.53 PM to 8.16 PM. Between this time, Diwali Puja will be performed by worshipping Goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesha. The puja is performed by offering ladoos and various forms of sweets and is preferred to be done between the Puja muhurat time.

On the other hand, the shubh muhurat of Choti Diwali will begin around 6.03 PM on October 23 and will conclude at 5.27 PM on October 24, 2022.

Diwali 2022: Significance of the festival of lights

Diwali illuminates houses and hearts and the festival spreads the message of love, kindness, and friendship. Diwali is also celebrated as a festival of hope, success, knowledge, and fortune. Diwali is considered the festival of lights and is revered as the day to light the lamp of power and knowledge. Each of the five festivals starts with Dhanteras and ends with Bhai Dooj, which teaches something new and unique that must be applied to our day-to-day life.

Diwali is also widely believed to be the day when the Hindu Goddess of Prosperity, Maa Lakshmi travels to Earth and blesses people with happiness, wealth, and prosperity.

Diwali 2022 Celebration

Diwali 2022 will be celebrated by lighting diyas and decorating the house with flowers and rangolis. There is also a tradition to leave windows and doors open on this day to seek the blessing of Goddess Laxmi and other deities of wealth and prosperity by allowing them to enter and bless the house and family members with happiness and prosperity.

In the Southern part of India, Diwali marks the homecoming of their ancient King Mahabali and people decorate their houses with flowers and cow dung to welcome the King.

