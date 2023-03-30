Does Russia want tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus? Why so?

Vladimir Putin, Russian President announced that he plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons on the Belarus territory. This seems to be yet another attempt to increase the stakes in the Ukraine conflict.

The move comes after Putin's warnings stating that Moscow is all set to make use of "all available means" to combat attacks on Russian territory, referring to the nuclear arsenal.

Putin's explanation

Putin explained by saying that President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus has insisted Moscow deploy its nuclear weapons in his nation. The nation has firm military relations with Russia and was a base complex for the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Russia has previously aided in modernizing Belarusian warplanes in order to enable them to carry nuclear weapons.

Putin mentioned the immediate trigger for stationing tactical nuclear weapons of Russia in Belarus was actually the decision of the UK government to offer Ukraine armor-piercing shells having depleted uranium.