Don’t Consider Yourself Smart Until You Solve These Math Riddles! Here Are Some Math Riddles With Answers To Spice Up Your Day!

Do you consider yourself one of those smarties who just know how to crack every puzzle you read in the newspaper? Are you one of those who always used to get good grades in school, and was severely envied by most other students? Well, if you were, congratulations on having a stupendous academic record. But hey, today is a good day to prove your brilliant mind again.

How? Well, we bring to you four exciting math riddles that are so tricky yet fun, that you would probably miss your meals solving them. Don’t worry, we won’t keep you stranded. We present to you math riddles with answers, so you can check your smartness right here.

Are you ready? Let’s get started.

Some Of The Hardest Math Riddles With Answers You Would Ever Come Across!



Riddle 1:









When my dad was 31, I was just 8 years old. Now his age is twice as old as my age. What is my present age?

Riddle 2:

A merchant can place 8 large boxes or 10 small boxes into each carton for shipping. In one shipment, he sent a total of 96 boxes. If there are more large boxes than small boxes, how many cartons did he ship?

Riddle 3:

Jack has $28.75. He purchased three cookies that cost $1.50 each, five newspapers that each cost $0.50, five flowers for $1.25 each, and used the remainder of the cash on a pair of sunglasses. How much were the sunglasses?

Riddle 4:

A monkey is trying to climb a coconut tree. He takes 3 steps forward and slips back 2 steps downward. Each forward step is 30 cm and each backward step is 40 cm. How many steps are required to climb a 100 cm tree?

Riddle 5:

It is 9 am now. Rita studies for 2 hours, take a bath for 1 hour and then has lunch for 1 hour. How many hours are left before 9 am tomorrow?















ANSWERS

Relax, the storm has passed. Here are the answers.

Riddle 1:

ANSWER:

After calculating the difference between the ages, one can see that it is 23 years. Hence, you must be 23 years old now.









Riddle 2:

ANSWER

11 cartons in all: 7 cartons of large boxes (7 * 8 = 56 boxes), 4 cartons of small boxes (4 * 10 = 40 boxes).

Riddle 3:

ANSWER

$15.50.

Riddle 4:

ANSWER

50 steps.

Riddle 5:

ANSWER

20 hours.