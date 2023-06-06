Doodle For Google 2023 Winner: All You Need To Know About Rebecca Wu and Her Design ‘My Sweetest Memories’

Doodle For Google 2023 Winner: The Google Doodle competition has become a prestigious platform for young artists around the world to showcase their talent and creativity. In 2023, the United States emerged victorious, with a young school artist capturing the essence of her unique perspective. Let's delve into the remarkable winning artwork and explore the story behind it.

The U.S. 2023 Doodle for Google contest national winner is 12-year-old Rebecca. She was the Washington state representative among others from 55 U.S. states and territories. She won a $30,000 college scholarship and a $50,000 technology package for her school in the 15th annual event.

This year's contest theme for K-12 students is “I am grateful for …,”. The artwork by Rebecca Wu, titled "My Sweetest Memories," is a tribute to her sisters, who Wu said she loves the most and couldn't think of a day without them.

Source: Google

The artwork shows the winner Rebecca in the centre and her two sisters, Anna, 6, and Esther, 4, on both sides. The trio is sipping hot chocolate under the sun where vines and flowers spell out the word Google. She described her design:

“Sometimes I love them, and sometimes I dislike them very much, but I can’t imagine my life without my sisters. I have learned to be a little bit more patient with them, and they have had an enormous impact on me. We help to inspire each other and to help each other grow like the vines and flowers in my picture. I am never lonely with them, and they can cheer me up. I am grateful for them and all that they have done for me. In this drawing, we are having a fun time drinking hot chocolate, which is one of my fondest memories. The rainbow in the background symbolizes one of the first things I helped one of my sisters draw. In one of my family pictures, my sisters (sitting next to me) and I (the one in the middle) are sitting in flowers with a background that I drew, so I thought it would be fun to reference that by drawing us sitting flowers here. The word “Google” is related to the stems of flowers and vines, also following the flower/garden theme. My drawing is composed of all our happiest memories to show just how grateful I am for them.”

Rebecca’s success in this esteemed competition is a testament to the transformative power of art and the immense potential of young artists to inspire change. Through her creative expression, she reminds us of the beauty found in embracing relationships and promotes siblings' bonds. Her talent and inspiring message will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on young viewers worldwide.

Important Days and Dates in June 2023