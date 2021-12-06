e-SHRAM Card: Check how to apply online, eligibility criteria, documents required, and benefits

e-SHRAM Card Registration: For the welfare of unorganized workers in India, the Ministry of Labour and Employment has launched the e-SHRAM portal on 26 August 2021. The portal will help the government in creating a National Database of Unorganized Workers (NDUW), seeded with Aadhaar.

The portal will have details of the individual such as name, occupation, address, educational qualification, skillset, and family details to extend benefits of the social security schemes to them.

e-SHRAM Card Eligibility Criteria

The portal is the first-ever national database of unorganized workers. Under this, the central government will issue a 12-digit Universal Account Number (UAN) for around 38 crores of unorganized workers. Check eligibility criteria below before applying for the e-SHRAM card:

Any worker such as migrant worker, gig workers, platform workers, and MGNREGA working in an unorganized sector. The age of the worker should be between 16-59. The applicant must not be a member of EPFO and ESIC. The worker should not be a taxpayer.

E-SHRAM Card Registration

The workers can register by following the below steps:

Visit the official website of e-SHRAM-- https://register.eshram.gov.in/#/user/self Enter credentials as asked. Click on ‘Send OTP’. Now fill in all the required details. Upload documents as asked. Click on the ‘Submit’ button. Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

The registration can also be done via Common Services Centers (CSC) NDUW or through the regional offices of the state government in the districts or sub-districts.

E-SHRAM Card: Documents required

Aadhar Card Bank Passbook Ratio Card Electricity Bill The mobile number which is linked with Aadhaar

e-SHRAM Card Benefits

The benefits of an e-SHRAM card are as follows:

Financial support Social security scheme benefits More job opportunity Premium wave for 1 year Track migrant laborers workforce Accidental insurance of Rs. 2 lakhs (in the event of death/ total disability) Rs. 1 lakh for the registered workers in case of partial disability

Significance of e-SHRAM Card

The e-SHRAM card received by the workers will help them in availing themselves of the jobs in the future. Additionally, the database will help the government in shaping new policies, creating jobs in the future, and launching schemes for the workers.

