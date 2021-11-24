Solar Rooftop Yojana: All about the subsidised solar panel scheme by the Modi Government

Solar Rooftop Yojana: In order to promote the use of solar energy in the country, the Government of India has started Solar Rooftop Yojana in collaboration with the State Governments. The government aims to achieve 100 GW of solar power capacity by 2022. Of this, 40 GW of energy will be attained from solar rooftop systems.

To encourage people to install solar rooftop systems, the government is providing subsidies upon its installation. The scheme is being implemented in the states by local Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOMs).

Solar Rooftop Yojana: How much subsidy will be provided by the government?

The Government of India has made solar rooftop subsidies available for government, residential, social and institutional sectors. In order to get the subsidy under the scheme, consumers should install rooftop solar plants only from the empanelled vendors of the DISCOMs following due process of approval by DISCOMs. The scheme includes 5-year maintenance by the vendors.

1- For solar rooftop panels up to 3KW, the government is providing a 40% subsidy.

2- For solar rooftop panels up to 10KW, a subsidy of 20% will be provided by the government.

Solar Rooftop Yojana: How to apply for the scheme?

You can apply for Solar Rooftop Yojana by following the below-mentioned steps:

1- Visit https://solarrooftop.gov.in/

2- Scroll down and click on 'Apply for Solar Rooftop'.

3- Now search for your State/UT and click on the link in front of it.

4- Fill in the required details and submit the form.

What are the advantages of using solar panels?

1- It will lessen the burden of electricity bills.

2- As the energy is generated through sunlight, it will not pollute the planet we are living on.

3- You can also store the power generated during the day and use it at night.

A budget of Rs. 5000 crores have already been allocated by the Central Government under the National Solar Mission (NSM). Consumers will pay at the rate of 6.50/kWh using the solar energy system.

For more information, contact your respective DISCOM or dial MNRE's toll-free number 1800- 180-3333.

