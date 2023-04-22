Earth Day 2023: Know your Mother Earth with Facts and Numbers

Earth Day 2023: Earth Day is celebrated annually on April 22 over the globe. The international event is celebrating its 53rd anniversary this year. The theme, Invest In Our Planet, is an extension of the popular theme from the previous year. "In 2023 we must come together again in partnership for the planet," stated Kathleen Rogers, president of EarthDay.org. She continued, "Businesses, governments, and civil society share equal responsibility for addressing the climate problem and igniting the change needed to move towards a future that is sustainable, prosperous, and equitable. In the struggle for the green revolution and the future health of future generations, we must band together. Investing in our planet is now necessary.

Google is also honouring Earth Day with its distinctive Doodle artwork. The Google Doodle for today explains how people may cooperate to protect the environment. We can influence the worst effects of climate change around the world by changing the way we travel, use power, eat, and buy products.

🌳Plant a tree



🍝Cut your food waste



♻️Recycle



🏘️Buy local



More #ClimateAction ideas about how you can #ActNow to make every day #EarthDay. https://t.co/X0Shwfcd3n pic.twitter.com/TuUXkc0ium — United Nations (@UN) April 21, 2023

The climate crisis is devastating our planet, including our ocean.



The time to #SaveOurOcean & our future is NOW.



We all have a role to play.



Get inspired & #ActNow: https://t.co/QtPJbVXX1N pic.twitter.com/j4ZHAsqY0Q — United Nations (@UN) April 22, 2023

Our work doesn't end after #EarthDay 🌏



Join the movement by signing up for emails at https://t.co/Nov6Os7xrO . Receive newsletters and calls to action on all things Earth Day year-round!https://t.co/R3lAFLfG9g#InvestInOurPlanet #EarthDayEveryDay pic.twitter.com/uIp8IVY37G — EARTHDAY.ORG (@EarthDay) April 21, 2023

Some interesting facts and numbers about Earth Day

After witnessing the effects of a California oil spill in 1969, Senator Nelson was concerned that environmental issues were not being addressed in the political sphere. He organised a national grassroots demonstration to encourage conservation involvement and awareness after being inspired by protests against the Vietnam War.

The date for Nelson's protest was selected for April 22, 1970. It was timed to coincide with final exams and spring break in the hopes that college students would attend. According to the environmental advocacy group Earth Day Network, about 20 million Americans participated, and it quickly became the first recognised Earth Day.

Democrats and Republicans reacted to Earth Day's environmental conservation messaging. The Clean Air, Clean Water, and Endangered Species Acts, as well as the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), were all influenced by it.

The campaign went global twenty years after the inaugural Earth Day. According to the Earth Day Network, the 1990 protest inspired 200 million people in 141 countries, and it significantly raised awareness of environmental issues like recycling.

The "largest secular observance in the world," according to the Earth Day Network, today touches individuals in more than 190 nations. Social media and online platforms are useful for spreading essential messages.

More than 2,000 colleges and institutions, 10,000 public schools, and 20 million participants roughly 10% of the US population at the time participated in the first Earth Day.

The Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act, Endangered Species Act, National Environmental Education Act, and other environmental laws were all influenced by Earth Day.

According to Friends of the Earth research, human beings use natural resources now by around 50% more than they did 30 years ago.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development predicts that by 2050, there will be 9 billion people on earth, up from the current 7 billion, which would only have a greater negative effect on the environment due to human activity.

Earth Day Quiz 2023: Important GK Questions and Answers on Earth Nature

Earth Day celebrates the victories of the environmental movement and highlights the importance of preserving the planet's natural resources for the next generations. It brings together citizens and activists from all over the world to spread awareness and take action on issues like global warming and renewable energy.

Earth Day 2023: Check Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Greetings, Slogans, WhatsApp and Facebook Status, Poems, and more