Earthquake in Delhi for the second consecutive day: All you need to know

An earthquake with 2.7 magnitudes jolted the National Capital for the second day in a row. On Sunday, earthquake tremors have been felt with a magnitude of 3.5. As per the officials, no damages have been reported. The earthquake tremors for the second day in a row in a place like Delhi raises many questions. Therefore, this article will help you in understanding why there's a fear of earthquakes in Delhi and in which zone the national capital is situated.

National Capital comes in Zone-4

Earthquake tremors have been felt for the second time in the National Capital Delhi and the surrounding areas within 24 hours. The earthquake tremors were felt at 1:26 pm on Monday afternoon, the intensity of which was 2.7. This is rarely seen when an earthquake has occurred twice in an area like Delhi within 24 hours. However, many reports have been suggesting that Delhi is a very sensitive area in terms of an earthquake.

India is divided into four zones

Scientists are giving a variety of reasons behind the earthquake that jolted the National capital Delhi for the second consecutive day. According to the macroseismic zoning mapping, India is divided into 4 zones and includes zone-5 to zone-2.

The 4 zones are namely: Zone 2, Zone 3, Zone 4 and Zone 5. The National Capital Delhi and its surrounding area fall in Zone 4. This is the zone where an earthquake up to 7.9 magnitudes may occur.

Out of these, Zone 5 is considered the most sensitive and Zone 2 is the least sensitive. This means that Zone-5 is the area where an earthquake is most likely and Zone-2 is the area where an earthquake is least likely.

In India, zone 4 covers Delhi, NCR, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and some areas of Bengal.

Whenever an earthquake tremor is felt, it is often advised to leave the house, building, etc. immediately to prevent the loss of lives. But due to the Coronavirus pandemic, India is currently under 21 days lockdown as announced by Prime Minister Modi. Given the current situation, if earthquake tremors are felt, people must follow social distancing while leaving their houses.

