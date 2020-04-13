Google Doodle thanked Doctors, Nurses, Farmers, Sanitization, Grocery and Emergency Services Workers amidst COVID-19

At the times, when the world is facing a pandemic globally which was first identified in Wuhan, China and the people who are working on the front lines, Google is thanking all the people responding to COVID-19 via a series of doodles. Usually, Google Doodle reserves its series for multi-sporting events such as Olympics, World Cups, etc. But, keeping in view the efforts amidst the global pandemic, Google began a series of Doodle on April 6 which will continue for two weeks.

Below we have mentioned the series of Google Doodle:

April 13: Today's Google Doodle is to honour and thank all the Grocery Workers. The workers are working hard to keep the supply of groceries in the times of global pandemic.

April 10: Google Doodle thanked and honoured all the Farmers and Farmworkers who risking their lives to keep the supply of food unhindered.

April 9: Of course! Custodial and Sanitization Workers must not be forgotten in the times of the global crisis. They are also working on the front lines in keeping our surroundings clean, thus working towards keeping the communities healthy.

April 8: Emergency Services Workers were also thanked and honoured via Google Doodle. These include policeman, fire services workers, emergency medical services and technical rescue, etc.

April 7: On this day, Google Doodle thanked and honoured Doctors, Nurses and all other Medical Professionals who are working on the front-line to treat the COVID-19 hit patients. They are working selflessly for hours treating the patients risking their own lives.

April 6: Google started its Doodle series on this day to thank and honour all the people who are working on the front-lines in addition to the medical professionals such as doctors, nurses etc. The Google Doodle was dedicated to all the Public Health Workers and Researchers in the scientific community.

Over the next two weeks, Google Doodle series will honour other essential frontline workers, including healthcare workers, first responders, and the many people keeping services like sanitation, food service, public transit, and more up and running and are working to save lives and keeping communities safe during this pandemic.

