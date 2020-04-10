As the number of cases in India is increasing rapidly, several parts in the country have been recognised as hotspots and are sealed. On April 9, Arwind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government announced Operation SHIELD to combat the highly contagious virus. The Operation will be carried out in 21 areas of Delhi to contain the spread of the novel virus.

What is Operation SHIELD?

Arwind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government launched this operation to seal the contaminated areas, tracing and home quarantining the suspected cases, ensuring doorstep deliveries of essential supplies, sanitising the contaminated areas and conducting door to door health checks to combat the coronavirus disease.

What is the difference between lockdown and sealed?

A detailed description of the term SHIELD:

S for Sealing: Sealing the contaminated areas based on risk factors and spread of the disease.

H for Home quarantine: After sealing the areas, the next step is to home quarantine all the people living in the contaminated areas.

I for Isolation and tracing: The third stage refers to tracing the first and second contacts of the COVID-19 hit patients and later on isolating them to contain its spread.

E for Essential supply: Kejriwal-led Delhi Government has ensured that all the essential items will be delivered in the areas declared as hotspots.

L for Local sanitisation: After tracing and isolating the positive COVID-19 cases, the Delhi Government will sanitise the areas.

D for Door-to-door health checks: In the last stage of this Operation, the Delhi Government will conduct door-to-door checkups to ensure that no one has developed symptoms over this period.

Sealed Areas in Delhi

Certain areas in Delhi have been identified as hotspots and have been sealed by the Delhi Government. The list of the sealed areas is mentioned below:

1-Entire affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi.

2- Entire affected street of Gali No 6, L1 Sangam Vihar, New Delhi.

3- Shahajahanabad society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka.

4- Dinpur Village.

5- Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti.

6- Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas.

7- B Block Jhangirpuri.

8- H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali No. 14, Kalyanpuri Delhi.

9- Mansara Appartments, Vasundhara Enclave, Delhi.

10- 3 Galis of Khichirpur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichirpur Delhi.

11- Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar, Delhi.

12- VarDhaman Appartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase I, Extension, Delhi.

13- Mayurdhwaj Appartments, I P Extension, Patparganj, Delhi.

14- Gali No. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 ( Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108 (towards Anar Wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension, Delhi.

15- Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension Delhi.

16- Gali No. 5, A Block ( From H No. A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar Delhi.

17- J & K, L and H pockets Dilshad Garden.

18- G, H, J, Blocks old Seemapuri.

19- F- 70 to 90 block Dilshad Colony.

20- Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony.

21- Sadar Bazar zone.

22- Shashtri Market in JJ Colony (South Campus).

23- B Block, Jahangirpuri.

24- B1/2 block in Paschim Vihar.

25- Bengali Market.

The above-mentioned areas have been identified as hotspots and have been sealed by the Delhi Government. In addition to this, the Delhi Government has advised all the people of Delhi to stay at home and made it compulsory for people to step out with masks on.

