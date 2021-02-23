Explained: All about the demand for Greater Tipraland

Why in News?

Tripura's royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya has announced his political demand of Greater Tipraland after seventeen months of resigning for the position of Congress State President. He claims it would be serving the interests of tribals, non tribals, Tripura tribals outside Tripura and many in Bangladesh.

What is Greater Tipraland?

Greater Tipraland is the extension of the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura's demand of Tipraland as a separate state for tribals. This demand is said to involve each tribe residing in the indigenous area or village outside the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council. This model is not restricted to Tripura Tribal Council Areas but also seeks to include Tiprasa of the Tripuris that are spread across Mizoram and Assam, Bandarban, Chittagong, Khagrachari too.

The demand would be placed in front of the Central Government in case the leaders are invited for talks. The demand for Greater Tipraland rose as the demands for revising the NRC in Tripra were unfulfilled. Take a look at the tribes in Tripura here.

Similarity to Greater Nagalim?

As per Pradyot Kishore the demand for Tipraland is a democratic issue and the demand of Greater Nagalim. The Greater Nagalim idea was floated by the rebel Naga agency- NSCN (IM). It is now involved in peace talks with the central government.

The new demand seeks to include every tribal person living in indigenous area or village or village outside the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) under the proposed model.

Political Standing of the issue:

TIPRA has emerged as the single-largest political party of Tripura, with Pradyot's new political maneuvering, . The royal scion has also announced an alliance with all major tribal political parties where two parties majorly are Tipraland State Party and Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura.

The ‘Greater Tipraland’ is said to be in consonance with the demand of ‘Tipraland’ which is a proposed separate state for tribals of Tripura. This idea was floated in 2009 and also was the main poll agenda which led to the victory in 2018 assembly election.

The oldest tribal party has also joined the cause and has supported TIPRA. It said that while Tipraland was only restricted to ADC, Greater Tipraland would be a better extension to it.

What is Tipraland?

The formation of Tipraland that is a state within the Tripura Tribal Areas is a political agenda. It is to be formed under articles 2 and 3 of the Indian Constitution and has been demanded by a political party called the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT). Take a look at the map below.

What is Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council

The indigenous people of Tripura had demanded for an autonomous district council. They finally achieved this feat on 23 March 1979. This came to be known as Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC)

