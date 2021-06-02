All about the mysterious Airbase on Yemen’s Volcanic Mayun Island

Mayun Island Airbase: Why in the News?

Satellite images have recently shown a mysterious air base constructed off the Volcanic Island in Yemen, named Mayun. People are calling its existence as mysterious because no country has come forward yet to claim it.

To make matters more interesting , recently an Israeli intelligence website has claimed that UAE is constructing a new air base on Mayun Island which is one of the world's most crucial maritime choke points for both cargo and energy shipments.

Mayun Airbase: Where is it Located?

The air base has been found on Mayun island in Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Take a look at the map below to understand.

About Mayun Island Airbase:

In a satellite image that was obtained by the Associated Press, a 1.85 kilometre long air strip was seen on Mayun islands along with dump trucks and grader buildings. The airbase also provides a base for any operations into the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden and nearby East Africa. The satellite images were obtained on April 11 and by May 18, that work appeared complete. There were three hangars constructed on a tarmac just south of the runway. The runway could accommodate an attack, can be used for surveillance and transporting aircrafts. UAE began the construction of the runway towards the end of 2016 and later abandoned it. Military officials with Yemen's internationally recognised government, backed by Saudi-led coalition, believe that UAE is building the runway. The initial, failed construction project came after Emirati and allied forces retook the island from Iranian-backed Houthi militants in 2015. By late 2016, satellite images showed construction underway there. Also, Debkafile, a military agency close to Mossad called it UAE's "military project."

Mayun Island: Details

It was also known as Perim Island and is located in Bal el- Mandeb strait near Yemen. The location of the island is extremely strategic from the point of view of cargo shipments and war ammunition. It is located at the south entrance into the Red Sea and is on the south west coast of Yemen. The administration on the island is carried out by Bab al-Mandab district of Aden Governorate. This island divides the strait of Mandeb into two channels. These islands belonged to Great Britain between 1857 and 1967.

Importance of Mayun Islands:

As per reports, Debkafile said, "it will also give the Emirates a jumping off pad for rapid deployment forces to reach Yemen, although they withdrew from the civil conflict there during 2019-2020." As per Jeremy Binner, who is a middle east editor of an intelligence agency, the presence of the airstrip would serve long standing goals apart from Yemen's war efforts. The base is strategically between the Red Sea, Yemen and Gulf of Aden and thus can be useful in controlling the three regions when needed. The islands are important for their strategic location. The presence of this island increases the power to influence Yemen when it is under war every next year. One can also establish easy trade with East African countries due to proximity with the countries from the Perim islands.

UAE's Involvement?

Tugboats that are linked with Dubai-based Echo Cargo & Shipping LLC along with a few landing craft and carriers from Abu Dhabi-based Bin Nawi Marine Services LLC are thought to have helped in bringing equipment to the island in that first attempt. It was visible from the satellite images at that time how they offloaded the gear and vehicles at a temporary beachside port.

However the recent shipping data has shown no recorded vessels around Mayun Island. This can also mean that one who provided for the sealift during the latest construction turned off the boats' Automatic Identification System tracking devices in order to avoid revealing the identity.

Construction was stopped in 2017 as the engineers realised they must not dig through a portion of the volcanic island's rocky surface to incorporate the site of the island’s old runway.

This time the building restarted on a new runway site around February 22 as per the satellite images after USA’s President Joe Biden announced he “would end US support for the Saudi-led offensive against the Houthis.” Also UAE dismantled some areas of it’s military base in East Africa’s Eritrea used as a staging ground for its Yemen campaign.

