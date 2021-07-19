What is Pegasus spyware and how is it used to hack the phones of politicians and journalists?

NSO Group, who is the developer of Pegasus said, "NSO does not operate the systems that it sells to vetted government customers, and does not have access to the data of its customers' targets."

What is Pegasus?

Pegasus is a spyware that has been developed by the NSO Group, which is an Israeli company. It specialises in cyber weapons. The spyware first came into light in 2016 when an Arab activist received a suspicious message. Then it was thought that Pegasus targeted only iPhone users. But later it was found that Pegasus can infect Android phones too.

Days after this Apple released a version of iOS that was free of the loophole discovered by Pegasus to infiltrate its security system.

In 2019, Facebook filed a case against NSO Group for the creation of Pegasus. Its researchers also found when they chased the group's files that the spyware was used to hack the phones of several journalists and activists in India as well. Then it was WhatsApp that informed its users against this spyware too.

How is Pegasus used to hack the phone?

Pegasus hacks the phone simply by sending a malicious site link to its users which in turn when clicked gets the spyware running on the systems. That simple! The worst part is that this spyware is so deeply rooted and highly sophisticated that the user does not even come to know any file has been installed on his device.

The other sources for installation are said to be through audio messages, voice call security bugs, by giving missed calls etc. It is said that the user does not even get to know of the missed call as it is deleted by the time user notices it.

What can Pegasus do?

One word: Everything! Pegasus can hack the device, and do it thoroughly. Once on the device it can listen to even the encrypted calls or the ones made through Facebook or Whats App. It has access to the normal voice calls made and received by the user in real time, his messages, texts, internet usage and everything on his/ her phone.

It is a modular spyware that after being installed on the user's phone installs various modules necessary to read through people's mails, listen to their calls and even check every picture clicked through the phone.

