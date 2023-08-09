Explainer

EXPLAINED: What is the inter-services organization bill?

Here comes another bill assented to by the Rajya Sabha recently on August 8. What exactly is the inter-services organization bill? Let's understand.
The inter services organizations bill
The inter services organizations bill

On August 8, the Rajya Sabha assented to a bill that confers the officer-in-command and the commander-in-chief of the inter-services organizations with administrative and disciplinary powers over personnel from the distinct services serving in them.

The introduction of the inter-services organization (Command, Control, and Discipline) bill, 2023 was done in the Upper House amid an opposition members' walkout that asked for a discussion on the violence in Manipur. The bill was passed on August 4 by the Lok Sabha. It was recommended by a parliamentary panel that the bill must be passed sans any amendments.

 

The bill

 

The bill attempts to confer the Officer in Command and the Commander-in-Chief of the Inter-DServices Organizations with every administrative and disciplinary power, with the purpose of empowering them to take decisions relating to personnel serving such organizations.

Currently, all the Navy, IAF, and Army personnel are actually governed through their service-specific acts.

 

 
