FA Cup 2023: Date, Time, Fixtures, When And Where To Watch

The FA Cup is an annual soccer competition in England organized by the Football Association. The exact dates and venues for the 2023 FA Cup have been announced. The third round of the tournament is scheduled to start on the 7th of January with the kick-off match being played by Manchester United and Everton. 

What is the FA Cup? 

The FA Cup, also known as the Football Association Challenge Cup, is an annual soccer competition in England organized by the Football Association (FA). It is the oldest soccer competition in the world, having first taken place in 1871.

The FA Cup is open to all teams in English soccer, from the top professional leagues down to amateur local leagues. The competition is a knockout format, meaning that each team plays a single match against their opponent, with the winner advancing to the next round and the loser being eliminated. The final of the FA Cup is traditionally played at Wembley Stadium in London. The winner of the FA Cup qualifies for the UEFA Europa League, a European club competition, and a place in the upcoming FA Community Shield.

The competition begins with a preliminary round, followed by qualifying rounds. The qualifying rounds are contested by teams from non-league and lower-league clubs. The top professional teams in the Premier League and English Football League enter the competition in the third round. The third round day marks the beginning of the knockout phase of the competition, where teams play single-elimination matches until a winner is crowned in the final. 

When and where to watch the FA Cup?

You can typically watch the FA Cup on TV or online through streaming services. In the United States, the FA Cup is often televised on ESPN+. In the United Kingdom, the competition is televised by the BBC and ITV Sports. In India, the FA Cup will be televised on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD. Additionally, the matches will be live-streamed on SonyLIV and JioTV app. 

Who is the current winner of the FA Cup?

Liverpool is the defending champions of the FA cup. They defeated Chelsea in the finals in 2022. 

FA Cup 2023 Match Fixtures

 

Friday 6 January 2023

Third Round Proper

Kick Off

Home

  

Away

20:00

Manchester United

VS

Everton

 

Saturday 7 January 2023

Third Round Proper

Kick Off

Home

  

Away

12:30

Preston North End

VS

Huddersfield Town

12:30

Tottenham Hotspur

VS

Portsmouth

12:30

Gillingham

VS

Leicester City

12:30

Forest Green Rovers

VS

Birmingham City

12:30

Crystal Palace

VS

Southampton

12:30

Reading

VS

Watford

15:00

Middlesbrough

VS

Brighton & Hove Albion

15:00

Chesterfield

VS

West Bromwich Albion

15:00

Boreham Wood

VS

Accrington Stanley

15:00

AFC Bournemouth

VS

Burnley

15:00

Fleetwood Town

VS

Queens Park Rangers

15:00

Blackpool

VS

Nottingham Forest

15:00

Hull City

VS

Fulham

15:00

Millwall

VS

Sheffield United

15:00

Shrewsbury Town

VS

Sunderland AFC

15:00

Ipswich Town

VS

Rotherham United

17:30

Brentford

VS

West Ham United

17:30

Coventry City

VS

Wrexham AFC

17:30

Luton Town

VS

Wigan Athletic

Saturday 7 January 2023

Third Round Proper

Kick Off

Home

  

Away

17:30

Grimsby Town

VS

Burton Albion

18:00

Sheffield Wednesday

VS

Newcastle United

20:00

Liverpool

VS

Wolverhampton Wanderers

 

Sunday 8 January 2023

Third Round Proper

Kick Off

Home

  

Away

12:30

Derby County

VS

Barnsley

12:30

Bristol City

VS

Swansea City

14:00

Stockport County

VS

Walsall

14:00

Cardiff City

VS

Leeds United AFC

14:00

Norwich City

VS

Blackburn Rovers

14:00

Hartlepool United

VS

Stoke City

16:30

Manchester City

VS

Chelsea

16:30

Aston Villa

VS

Stevenage

Monday 9 January 2023

Third Round Proper

Kick Off

Home

  

Away

20:00

Oxford United

VS

Arsenal

