FA Cup 2023: Date, Time, Fixtures, When And Where To Watch

The FA Cup is an annual soccer competition in England organized by the Football Association. The exact dates and venues for the 2023 FA Cup have been announced. The third round of the tournament is scheduled to start on the 7th of January with the kick-off match being played by Manchester United and Everton.

What is the FA Cup?

The FA Cup, also known as the Football Association Challenge Cup, is an annual soccer competition in England organized by the Football Association (FA). It is the oldest soccer competition in the world, having first taken place in 1871.

The FA Cup is open to all teams in English soccer, from the top professional leagues down to amateur local leagues. The competition is a knockout format, meaning that each team plays a single match against their opponent, with the winner advancing to the next round and the loser being eliminated. The final of the FA Cup is traditionally played at Wembley Stadium in London. The winner of the FA Cup qualifies for the UEFA Europa League, a European club competition, and a place in the upcoming FA Community Shield.

Also Read | Top 10 Highest Goal Scorers In Football (Soccer)

The FA Cup is open to all teams in English soccer, from the top professional leagues down to amateur local leagues.

The competition begins with a preliminary round, followed by qualifying rounds. The qualifying rounds are contested by teams from non-league and lower-league clubs. The top professional teams in the Premier League and English Football League enter the competition in the third round. The third round day marks the beginning of the knockout phase of the competition, where teams play single-elimination matches until a winner is crowned in the final.

Also Read | What Is The Difference Between American Football and Soccer?

When and where to watch the FA Cup?

You can typically watch the FA Cup on TV or online through streaming services. In the United States, the FA Cup is often televised on ESPN+. In the United Kingdom, the competition is televised by the BBC and ITV Sports. In India, the FA Cup will be televised on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD. Additionally, the matches will be live-streamed on SonyLIV and JioTV app.

Also Read | Why Is Football Called Soccer?

Who is the current winner of the FA Cup?

Liverpool is the defending champions of the FA cup. They defeated Chelsea in the finals in 2022.

FA Cup 2023 Match Fixtures

Friday 6 January 2023 Third Round Proper Kick Off Home Away 20:00 Manchester United VS Everton

Saturday 7 January 2023 Third Round Proper Kick Off Home Away 12:30 Preston North End VS Huddersfield Town 12:30 Tottenham Hotspur VS Portsmouth 12:30 Gillingham VS Leicester City 12:30 Forest Green Rovers VS Birmingham City 12:30 Crystal Palace VS Southampton 12:30 Reading VS Watford 15:00 Middlesbrough VS Brighton & Hove Albion 15:00 Chesterfield VS West Bromwich Albion 15:00 Boreham Wood VS Accrington Stanley 15:00 AFC Bournemouth VS Burnley 15:00 Fleetwood Town VS Queens Park Rangers 15:00 Blackpool VS Nottingham Forest 15:00 Hull City VS Fulham 15:00 Millwall VS Sheffield United 15:00 Shrewsbury Town VS Sunderland AFC 15:00 Ipswich Town VS Rotherham United 17:30 Brentford VS West Ham United 17:30 Coventry City VS Wrexham AFC 17:30 Luton Town VS Wigan Athletic

Also Read | What Are The 17 Rules Of Football/Soccer?

Saturday 7 January 2023 Third Round Proper Kick Off Home Away 17:30 Grimsby Town VS Burton Albion 18:00 Sheffield Wednesday VS Newcastle United 20:00 Liverpool VS Wolverhampton Wanderers

Sunday 8 January 2023 Third Round Proper Kick Off Home Away 12:30 Derby County VS Barnsley 12:30 Bristol City VS Swansea City 14:00 Stockport County VS Walsall 14:00 Cardiff City VS Leeds United AFC 14:00 Norwich City VS Blackburn Rovers 14:00 Hartlepool United VS Stoke City 16:30 Manchester City VS Chelsea 16:30 Aston Villa VS Stevenage

Also Read | All You Need To Know About The History Of Football (Soccer).

Monday 9 January 2023 Third Round Proper Kick Off Home Away 20:00 Oxford United VS Arsenal

Also Read | What Is The Difference Between Penalty And Free Kick In Football (Soccer)?