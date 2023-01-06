FA Cup 2023: Date, Time, Fixtures, When And Where To Watch
The FA Cup is an annual soccer competition in England organized by the Football Association. The exact dates and venues for the 2023 FA Cup have been announced. The third round of the tournament is scheduled to start on the 7th of January with the kick-off match being played by Manchester United and Everton.
What is the FA Cup?
The FA Cup, also known as the Football Association Challenge Cup, is an annual soccer competition in England organized by the Football Association (FA). It is the oldest soccer competition in the world, having first taken place in 1871.
The FA Cup is open to all teams in English soccer, from the top professional leagues down to amateur local leagues. The competition is a knockout format, meaning that each team plays a single match against their opponent, with the winner advancing to the next round and the loser being eliminated. The final of the FA Cup is traditionally played at Wembley Stadium in London. The winner of the FA Cup qualifies for the UEFA Europa League, a European club competition, and a place in the upcoming FA Community Shield.
Also Read | Top 10 Highest Goal Scorers In Football (Soccer)
The FA Cup is open to all teams in English soccer, from the top professional leagues down to amateur local leagues.
The competition begins with a preliminary round, followed by qualifying rounds. The qualifying rounds are contested by teams from non-league and lower-league clubs. The top professional teams in the Premier League and English Football League enter the competition in the third round. The third round day marks the beginning of the knockout phase of the competition, where teams play single-elimination matches until a winner is crowned in the final.
Also Read | What Is The Difference Between American Football and Soccer?
When and where to watch the FA Cup?
You can typically watch the FA Cup on TV or online through streaming services. In the United States, the FA Cup is often televised on ESPN+. In the United Kingdom, the competition is televised by the BBC and ITV Sports. In India, the FA Cup will be televised on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD. Additionally, the matches will be live-streamed on SonyLIV and JioTV app.
Also Read | Why Is Football Called Soccer?
Who is the current winner of the FA Cup?
Liverpool is the defending champions of the FA cup. They defeated Chelsea in the finals in 2022.
FA Cup 2023 Match Fixtures
|
Friday 6 January 2023
|
Third Round Proper
|
Kick Off
|
Home
|
Away
|
20:00
|
Manchester United
|
VS
|
Everton
|
Saturday 7 January 2023
|
Third Round Proper
|
Kick Off
|
Home
|
Away
|
12:30
|
Preston North End
|
VS
|
Huddersfield Town
|
12:30
|
Tottenham Hotspur
|
VS
|
Portsmouth
|
12:30
|
Gillingham
|
VS
|
Leicester City
|
12:30
|
Forest Green Rovers
|
VS
|
Birmingham City
|
12:30
|
Crystal Palace
|
VS
|
Southampton
|
12:30
|
Reading
|
VS
|
Watford
|
15:00
|
Middlesbrough
|
VS
|
Brighton & Hove Albion
|
15:00
|
Chesterfield
|
VS
|
West Bromwich Albion
|
15:00
|
Boreham Wood
|
VS
|
Accrington Stanley
|
15:00
|
AFC Bournemouth
|
VS
|
Burnley
|
15:00
|
Fleetwood Town
|
VS
|
Queens Park Rangers
|
15:00
|
Blackpool
|
VS
|
Nottingham Forest
|
15:00
|
Hull City
|
VS
|
Fulham
|
15:00
|
Millwall
|
VS
|
Sheffield United
|
15:00
|
Shrewsbury Town
|
VS
|
Sunderland AFC
|
15:00
|
Ipswich Town
|
VS
|
Rotherham United
|
17:30
|
Brentford
|
VS
|
West Ham United
|
17:30
|
Coventry City
|
VS
|
Wrexham AFC
|
17:30
|
VS
Also Read | What Are The 17 Rules Of Football/Soccer?
|
Saturday 7 January 2023
|
Third Round Proper
|
Kick Off
|
Home
|
Away
|
17:30
|
Grimsby Town
|
VS
|
Burton Albion
|
18:00
|
Sheffield Wednesday
|
VS
|
Newcastle United
|
20:00
|
Liverpool
|
VS
|
Wolverhampton Wanderers
|
Sunday 8 January 2023
|
Third Round Proper
|
Kick Off
|
Home
|
Away
|
12:30
|
Derby County
|
VS
|
Barnsley
|
12:30
|
Bristol City
|
VS
|
Swansea City
|
14:00
|
Stockport County
|
VS
|
Walsall
|
14:00
|
Cardiff City
|
VS
|
Leeds United AFC
|
14:00
|
Norwich City
|
VS
|
Blackburn Rovers
|
14:00
|
Hartlepool United
|
VS
|
Stoke City
|
16:30
|
Manchester City
|
VS
|
Chelsea
|
16:30
|
Aston Villa
|
VS
|
Stevenage
Also Read | All You Need To Know About The History Of Football (Soccer).
|
Monday 9 January 2023
|
Third Round Proper
|
Kick Off
|
Home
|
Away
|
20:00
|
Oxford United
|
VS
|
Arsenal
Also Read | What Is The Difference Between Penalty And Free Kick In Football (Soccer)?