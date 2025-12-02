Fact of the Day: 10 Interesting Facts on the Red Sea

Fact of the Day: In today’s series of daily facts, we will discuss and explore the Red Sea, which has long been an attraction for travellers, traders, and explorers. The ancient waterway, which lies in restrictions between Africa and Asia, is not only the connection point between the continents but also the rich marine life coloured by the mystery and beauty of nature. It also enjoys warm, clear water, very appealing to adventurers and is strategically in favour of international trade and movement. Daily reading and knowing these facts will help you to understand the core understanding of this topic, which will also help you in clearing various exams like UPSC, SSC, Banking and also many other state exams. So, let’s explore the Red Sea, which is one of the important topics in Geography, in detail.

About the Red Sea The Red Sea is a narrow body of water, but long and can be found connecting the Middle East to Northeast Africa. It extends along the Gulf of Suez and Gulf of Aqaba in the North to the Gulf of Aden in the south, where it turns to the Indian Ocean. It is a home to the coral reefs and the marine species that no one on Earth can see without its warm temperatures, saline waters and crystal-clear waters. It has a bustling coastline comprising old lived-in trade centres, modern tourist ports, and busy ports, all of which receive millions of visitors annually. The Red Sea is still central in trade, transportation, tourism, and scientific research. 10 Important Facts About the Red Sea 1. The Red Sea Is the World’s Northernmost Tropical Sea It is a distinctive sea, which is about 438,000 square kilometres and stretches 2,250 kilometres long north-south. It is tropical and has so much warmth despite being so far north, thus still supporting corals and other marine aquatic life to thrive in the same warm environment as that of equatorial water.

2. Its Name Has Several Fascinating Theories There is the belief that the sea turns reddish when there is a seasonal appearance of red-colored bacteria. Some people claim that the ancient cultures had a colouring system of depicting directions, with red meaning south. The other theory is associated with the red-haired mountains called Harei Edom, which are near the place where the name originates. Its earlier titles are Mare Mecca and Sinu Arabicus. 3. The Red Sea Is Mentioned in Holy Scriptures The sea is mentioned in the Quran and the bible. The Red Sea could split to facilitate the escape of the Israelites against the Egyptian military, and it is part of the biblical narrative through which Moses helped them evade the native territory, which is why it is one of the most recognisable spiritual allusions made with respect to a geographic feature.

4. Ancient Civilisations Explored It Early As early as 2500 BC, the Egyptians started to sail to the unknown land called Punt by the Red Sea. It was used by the Persians, Greeks and subsequently the Romans to chart the trade routes. The earliest navigational account of the area is present in the Periplus of the Erythraean Sea. 5. It Has Been a Vital Trade Route for Thousands of Years Since Roman merchants bought spices on the Roman roads, pilgrims in the Middle Ages followed their paths through the Red Sea, and today the Suez Canal still remains a world warehouse. It has an enormous portion of the shipping traffic in the world today, with Europe and Asia. 6. The World’s Fastest Fish Lives Here The sailfish, which achieves a speed of almost 68 mph (110 km/h), is found in the Red Sea. A sailfish is a commonly seen underwater mammal, as it is the favourite of underwater photographers and divers with its characteristic sail-shaped fin and long bill.