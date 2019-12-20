Indian Premier League 2020: Interesting facts about Auction

The Indian Premier League popularly known as IPL is a professional Twenty20 cricket league played in India every year representing players from throughout the world. In this article, we have published some interesting facts about the IPL auction 2020.

Some General facts about the Indian Premier League (IPL)

Host Nation: India

Administrator: BCCI

Format: T20

First edition: 2008

Latest edition: 2019

Next edition: 2020

Total Teams: 8

Current Champion: Mumbai Indians (4th title)

Most successful Team: Mumbai Indians (4 titles)

Most wickets: Lasith Malinga (170)

Most runs: Virat Kohli (5412)

Most Sixes: Chris Gayle (326)

Most Four: Shikhar Dhawan (524)

Most expensive Player ever: Yuvraj Singh Rs. 16 cr (2015)

Total Prize Money: US$7.2 million (2019)

Winner: US$2.9 million

First Runner up:- US$1.8 million

Second Runner up: US$1.3 million

Sponsor: VIVO (2016 to 2022)

Interesting facts about the IPL auction 2020

Indian Premier League, 2020 will commence from 28 March to 24 May 2020. There are 60 matches would be played between 8 teams in the 13th edition of IPL 2020.

The auction for the 13th edition of IPL 2020 has taken place on 19 December 2020. Let us have a look at the interesting facts about the auction of IPL 2020.

All the franchises have spent a total of Rs. 136 crore on 61 domestic and international players. There are 12 players from Australia who have been purchased in Rs.56 cr. Pat Cummins is the costliest player in IPL 2020.

Costliest Players in the 2020 IPL Auction

Player Team (Rs.) Price 1. Pat Cummins 15.50 crore Kolkata Knight Riders 2. Glenn Maxwell INR 10.75 crore Kings XI Punjab 3. Chris Morris INR 10 crore Royal Challengers Bangalore 4. Sheldon Cottrell INR 8.5 crore Kings XI Punjab 5. Nathan Coulter-Nile INR 8 crore Mumbai Indians

Pat Cummins is the second costliest player in the auction history of IPL. The costliest player in the IPL history is Yuvraj Singh who was purchased in Rs. 16 crore by Delhi Daredevils in 2015.

Costliest Indian players in IPL 2020

Player Team (Rs.) Price 1. Piyush Chawla 6.75 crore Chennai Super Kings 2. Varun Chakrawarthy 4 crore Kolkata Knight Riders 3. Jaydev Unadkat 3 crore Rajasthan Royals 4. Robin Uthappa 3 crore Rajasthan Royals 5. Yashasvi Jaiswal 2.4 crore Rajasthan Royals

This year Piyush Chawla is the most expensive Indian player but last year Jaydev Unadkat & Varun Chakrawarthy were the most expensive Indian players.

Other Facts about Auction

Players on the Auction list 338 Foreign Players 148 Indian players 190 Total players sold 61 Foreign Players sold 28 Indian Players sold 33 All-rounders 24 Bowlers 18 Batsmen 13 Keepers 6

Quiz on T-20 Cricket: Indian Premier League

The above table shows that around 338 players were supposed to be auctioned but just 61 players were purchased by 8 franchises which includes 33 Indian and 28 foreign players.

Biggest Gainers in the IPL Auction 2020 are;

Player Sold/Base Price (Rs.) Gain 1. Sheldon Cottrell 8.5 cr/50 lac 17 times 2. Shimron Hetmyer 7.75 cr/50 lac 15.5 times 3. Varun Chakravarthy 4 cr/30 lac 13.3 times 4. Yashasvi Jaiswal 2.4 cr/20 lac 12 times 5. Ravi Bishnoi 2 cr/20 lac 10 times

The above table shows that the base price of Sheldon Cottrell was just 50 lac but he is bought in Rs. 8.5 cr that is around 17 times of his base price. Actually, he is rewarded for his world cup performance and a good performance against India and West Indies Series.

So these were some interesting facts about the IPL auction 2020.

