Indian Premier League 2020: Interesting facts about Auction

Indian Premier League Auction:2020 has taken place in Kolkata on 19th December 2020. Pat Cummins of Australia is the most expensive player in the IPL 2020. Piyush Chawla is the most expensive Indian player who is bought by the Chennai Super Kings in Rs. 6.75 crores. Read this article to know more interesting facts about the IPL 2020 season.
Dec 20, 2019 15:10 IST
IPL Auction 2020: Interesting facts

The Indian Premier League popularly known as IPL is a professional Twenty20 cricket league played in India every year representing players from throughout the world. In this article, we have published some interesting facts about the IPL auction 2020.

Some General facts about the Indian Premier League (IPL)

Host Nation: India

Administrator: BCCI

Format: T20

First edition: 2008

Latest edition: 2019

Next edition: 2020

Total Teams: 8

Current Champion: Mumbai Indians (4th title)

Most successful Team: Mumbai Indians (4 titles)

Most wickets: Lasith Malinga (170)

Most runs: Virat Kohli (5412)

Most Sixes: Chris Gayle (326)

Most Four: Shikhar Dhawan (524)

Most expensive Player ever: Yuvraj Singh Rs. 16 cr (2015)

Total Prize Money: US$7.2 million (2019)

Winner:  US$2.9 million

First Runner up:- US$1.8 million

Second Runner up: US$1.3 million

Sponsor: VIVO (2016 to 2022)

Interesting facts about the IPL auction 2020

Indian Premier League, 2020 will commence from 28 March to 24 May 2020. There are 60 matches would be played between 8 teams in the 13th edition of IPL 2020.

The auction for the 13th edition of IPL 2020 has taken place on 19 December 2020. Let us have a look at the interesting facts about the auction of IPL 2020.

All the franchises have spent a total of Rs. 136 crore on 61 domestic and international players. There are 12 players from Australia who have been purchased in Rs.56 cr. Pat Cummins is the costliest player in IPL 2020. 

Costliest Players in the 2020 IPL Auction

Player

Team (Rs.)

Price

1. Pat Cummins

 15.50 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders

2. Glenn Maxwell

INR 10.75 crore

Kings XI Punjab

3. Chris Morris

 INR 10 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore

4. Sheldon Cottrell

 INR 8.5 crore

Kings XI Punjab

5. Nathan Coulter-Nile

 INR 8 crore

Mumbai Indians

Pat Cummins is the second costliest player in the auction history of IPL. The costliest player in the IPL history is Yuvraj Singh who was purchased in Rs. 16 crore by Delhi Daredevils in 2015.

Costliest Indian players in IPL 2020

Player

Team (Rs.)

Price

1. Piyush Chawla

6.75 crore

Chennai Super Kings

2. Varun Chakrawarthy

4 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders

3. Jaydev Unadkat

3 crore

Rajasthan Royals

4. Robin Uthappa

3 crore

Rajasthan Royals

5. Yashasvi Jaiswal

2.4 crore

Rajasthan Royals

This year Piyush Chawla is the most expensive Indian player but last year Jaydev Unadkat & Varun Chakrawarthy were the most expensive Indian players.

Other Facts about Auction  

Players on the Auction list

338

Foreign Players

148

Indian players

190

Total players sold

61

Foreign Players sold

28

Indian Players sold

33

All-rounders

24

Bowlers

18

Batsmen

13

Keepers

6

Quiz on T-20 Cricket: Indian Premier League

The above table shows that around 338 players were supposed to be auctioned but just 61 players were purchased by 8 franchises which includes 33 Indian and 28 foreign players.

Biggest Gainers in the IPL Auction 2020 are;

Player

Sold/Base Price (Rs.)

Gain

1. Sheldon Cottrell

8.5 cr/50 lac

17 times

2. Shimron Hetmyer

7.75 cr/50 lac

15.5 times

3. Varun Chakravarthy

4 cr/30 lac

13.3 times

4. Yashasvi Jaiswal

2.4 cr/20 lac

12 times

5. Ravi Bishnoi

2 cr/20 lac

10 times

The above table shows that the base price of Sheldon Cottrell was just 50 lac but he is bought in Rs. 8.5 cr that is around 17 times of his base price. Actually, he is rewarded for his world cup performance and a good performance against India and West Indies Series.

So these were some interesting facts about the IPL auction 2020.

