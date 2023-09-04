FIH Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024: Schedule, Team, Venue Announced

FIH Hockey 5s World Cup Oman 2024: In a grand ceremony held on the 3rd of September, the long-anticipated FIH Hockey 5s World Cup Oman 2024 was officially inaugurated amidst a gathering of dignitaries and distinguished guests. The event unfolded in the picturesque city of Salalah, Oman, graced by the presence of eminent figures, including FIH President Tayyab Ikram, Chief Guest H.H. Sayyid Firas Bin Fatik Al Said, and Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Youth H.E. Basil bin Ahmed Al Rawas.

FIH Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024 - Pools

In the men's competition, the teams learned of their fates, as the draw placed the Netherlands alongside formidable adversaries: Pakistan, Poland, and Nigeria in Pool A. Meanwhile, Pool B will witness India, Egypt, Switzerland, and Jamaica vying for supremacy. Pool C has brought together Australia, New Zealand, Trinidad & Tobago, and Kenya in fierce contention, while the host nation, Oman, is set to clash with Malaysia, the United States, and Fiji in Pool D.

On the women's front, the host nation, Oman, found themselves in Pool A, pooled among Malaysia, Fiji, and the Netherlands. Pool B will showcase Australia, South Africa, Ukraine, and Zambia in a formidable battle of skills. Pool C has set the stage for India, the United States, Poland, and Namibia to showcase their prowess, while New Zealand, Uruguay, Thailand, and Paraguay complete the line-up in Pool D.

Men's Competition

Pool Teams Pool A Netherlands, Pakistan, Poland, Nigeria Pool B India, Egypt, Switzerland, Jamaica Pool C Australia, New Zealand, Trinidad & Tobago, Kenya Pool D Oman (host), Malaysia, United States, Fiji

Women's Competition

Pool Teams Pool A Oman (host), Malaysia, Fiji, Netherlands Pool B Australia, South Africa, Ukraine, Zambia Pool C India, United States, Poland, Namibia Pool D New Zealand, Uruguay, Thailand, Paraguay

FIH Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024 - Schedule

As the world eagerly anticipates this historic sporting event, 16 men's and women's teams hailing from various corners of the globe are set to compete fiercely for the prestigious title of being crowned the first-ever Hockey5s World Champions. The stage is set, and the battleground will come alive from the 24th to the 31st of January in the year 2024, as Muscat, Oman, plays host to this exhilarating spectacle.

Tournament Dates Host Country City FIH M FIH Hockey5s World Cup(Men) 24-27 January 2024 Oman Muscat FIH W FIH Hockey5s World Cup(Women) 28-31 January 2024 Oman Muscat

In a message brimming with pride and encouragement, FIH President Tayyab Ikram extended his heartfelt congratulations to all 32 teams that have earned the privilege to participate in the FIH Hockey5s World Cup. He remarked,

“I would like to congratulate all the 16 men’s and women’s teams that will be a part of the record books as the first teams to compete in an FIH Hockey5s World Cup! You represent the very best of Hockey5s, and you will be the trailblazers and the role models for all future players who take up this new and exciting format of our beloved sport”

