List of Top Film Cities in India

Film shooting is one of the major areas of film production. The shooting locations are chosen carefully to match the project requirements. Many times, varieties of readily available shooting sets are used to shoot certain movie scenes. In this article, we have provided the top film cities in India.

1- Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad

(a) It is an integrated film city spread over 1666 acres of land.

(b) It is built by Telugu Film Producer Ramoji Rao in the year 1996.

(c) Nearly 1.5 million tourists visit Ramoji Film City every year.

(d) The tourists can visit the film sets, theme parks, amusement rides, and so on.

(e) The film city has two hotels, 47 sounds stages and permanent sets ranging from railway stations to temples.

(f) Ramoji Film City has 'Bahubali' set, Railway station set of 'Chennai Express' and so on.

Do you know? It is the largest integrated film city in the world and is certified by the Guinness World Records as the world's largest studio complex.

2- Mumbai Film City, Mumbai

(a) It is an integrated film studio complex situated near Sanjay Gandhi National Park and is also known as Dadasaheb Phalke Chitra Nagari.

(b) It was built by the State Government of Maharashtra to provide facilities and concessions to the film industry in the year 1977.

(c) In 2001, the Mumbai Film City was renamed Dadasaheb Phalke Chitra Nagari in memory of India's first producer-director-screenwriter Dadasaheb Phalke.

(d) It is spread over 520 acres of land in the suburbs of Mumbai.

(e) The Mumbai Film City has around 42 outdoor shooting locations and 16 studios of various sizes.

(f) Mumbai Film City has been the shooting location for almost all Bollywood films and has several shooting locations such as temple, prison, court, lake, mountains, fountains, villages, picnic spots, garden and even a man-made waterfall.

Do you know? It is said that nearly 800 people are said to be working across 8 shooting locations of the studio on any given day.

3- Innovative Film City, Bengaluru

(a) It is located on the outskirts of the city of Bengaluru.

(b) It has several shooting locations such as Cartoon City, Aqua Kingdom, Dino Park, Mini Golf, Petting Zoo, Haunted Mansion, Innovative Talkies and Mirror Maze.

(c) The film city also has a number of museums like Fossil Museum, Wax Museum, Tribal Museum and Oddities Museum.

4- Noida Film City, Noida

(a) Noida Film City has AAFT and Marwah Films & Video Studios along with India's prominent news channels.

(b) It is located in Sector 16-A Noida, India.

(c) Sandeep Marwah, an Indian film producer; founder and chairperson of AAFT founded Noida Film City in the year 1988.

(d) It is spread across 100 acres of land.

(e) Noida Film City has served as the shooting location for many Bollywood films, TV serials, and other shows aired on various TV channels.

5- MGR Film City, Chennai

(a) It is an integrated film studio complex in Taramani, Chennai.

(b) It was established in the year 1994 to attract filmmakers and tourists.

(c) It is named after former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MG Ramachandran JJ Film City by the AIADMK government but in 1996, when DMK came into power, it was renamed MGR Film City after the actor and late Chief Minister M. G. Ramachandran.

(d) It houses MGR Film and Television Institute.

(e) It has numerous sets built on various themes to serve as scenery for movies.

Do you know? The MGR Film City is closed since 2002 and no sightseeing is allowed ever since.

