Rajasthan Police City Slip 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Only 3 out of 100 People Using their Einstein-level IQ can Find the Hidden Cat in this Dense Crowd of Diverse Faces

By Prabhat Mishra
Sep 9, 2025, 12:10 IST

Only 3 out of 100 people with Einstein-level IQ can spot the hidden cat in this dense crowd of diverse faces. This optical illusion brain teaser challenges your observation, focus, and perception. Set your timer for 9 seconds, sharpen your Hawk-Eye vision, and prove your 140+ IQ skills now!

Find the Hidden Cat in this Dense Crowd of Diverse Faces
Find the Hidden Cat in this Dense Crowd of Diverse Faces

A brain teaser is a short, playful puzzle designed to challenge your mind and elicit a smile. It could be a riddle, a tricky question, a visual illusion, or a logic twist that nudges you to think beyond the obvious. Instead of raw memorisation, it asks you to pause, notice patterns, question assumptions, and try alternate paths. 

Sometimes the answer is simple, but hidden behind clever wording or an unexpected angle. The real joy isn’t just solving it—it’s the little aha moment when the pieces suddenly click. 

Regularly tackling brain teasers can sharpen focus, boost creativity, and build patience, all while giving your brain a fun, low-pressure workout. 

Share them with friends to spark conversation, friendly, curious competition, and laughter.

Are you ready for this optical illusion brain teaser test? Today’s optical illusion is cleverly designed to test your perception. The image appears to be an illustrated scene featuring a dense crowd of diverse faces.

The challenge is to find the Hidden Cat in this dense crowd of diverse faces in this Brain Teaser Challenge.

Can you prove you have an IQ level of 140 or higher with 20/20 vision? Then, using your Super-Vision Eye Skill with 140+ IQ Level, find the Hidden Cat in this dense crowd of diverse faces in this Brain Teaser cum optical illusion challenge—within just 9 seconds!

Try This: If you Possess Sharp Eagle-Eye Vision With 20/20 Eyesight, Then Find Out the Hidden Number in this Geometrical Optical Illusion

Find the Hidden Cat in this Dense Crowd of Diverse Faces in this Brain Teaser Challenge

finf the hidden cat-que

At first glance, the artwork appears to be a dense crowd of diverse faces. The faces are drawn in a cartoonish yet realistic style, featuring diverse skin tones, hairstyles, glasses, and head coverings that represent inclusivity and diversity. 

This artwork of an optical illusion brain teaser is a repetitive pattern of many faces.

But hidden somewhere in this vibrant composition is a Cat—blending seamlessly into the background.

Your challenge? Use your HD-eye vision to locate the hidden cat without scrolling away or asking for hints.

So if you think that your IQ is higher than 100% of people, then by using your sharp Hawk-Eye Vision and observation skills and also using your 140+ IQ level, could you find the Hidden Cat in this Dense Crowd of Diverse Faces in this Artwork Optical Illusion brain teaser in 9 seconds?

I think you all have now received a brief overview of the image, and you can now start your brain teaser challenge.

So, almost ready!

Then set the timer on your clock for 9 seconds

Ready… Get… Set… Go…

Yes, observe the image very carefully.

Use your sharp IQ skills.

Hurry up! Time is ending…

3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up!

So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have found the Hidden Cat in this Dense Crowd of Diverse Faces in this Artwork Optical Illusion brain teaser in 9 seconds; you all are geniuses, and you all possess Einstein-level 140+ IQ and vigilant-eye vision, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can solve this visual brain teaser. 

Okay, now those who were not able to find the Hidden Cat in this Dense Crowd of Diverse Faces in this Artwork Optical Illusion brain teaser in 9 seconds, they also do not worry. 

Do practice these puzzles and brain teasers, and your IQ level, thinking skills, and problem-solving skills will be increased.

Try This: Do you possess Matrix-Level Vision? Then Prove it by Finding the Hidden Rose in this Picnic Optical Illusion

Solution: Where is the Cat hidden in this Dense Crowd of Diverse Faces of this Artwork Optical Illusion brain teaser?

So, are you excited to know where the cat is hidden in this Dense Crowd of Diverse Faces?

Okay, first, look carefully at the image. Now look at the right side, on the hair of the lady, the Cat is hidden, and if still not found, the Cat, look down in the image, it is circled in the image.

finf the hidden cat-sol

So, now you all know where the cat is hidden in this Dense Crowd of Diverse Faces optical illusion test, and by solving this optical illusion challenge, you all have enjoyed it.

By practising these types of puzzles, your IQ will increase, and so will your observation and problem-solving skills.

Try This: If you possess Whiz eye vision with Einstein's Level of IQ, then find out the Inverted “33” in the Sea's of “35” Inverted Repeating Series Brain Teaser


Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Content Writer

    Prabhat Mishra is an accomplished content creator with over 2 years of expertise in education, national and international news, and current affairs. A B.Tech graduate with extensive UPSC preparation, he has qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains, showcasing his deep understanding of competitive exams.

    He has contributed to top platforms like Mentorship IndiaIAS BABA, and IAS SARTHI, delivering engaging articles on trending topics and global affairs. As a content writer for Jagranjosh.com, Prabhat specializes in crafting high-quality, insightful content for the G.K. and Current Affairs section, driving engagement and providing value to a wide audience.

    Reach him at prabhat.mishra@jagrannewmedia.com, and explore his work on Jagranjosh.com for the latest updates and analyses!

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News