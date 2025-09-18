An Optical illusion is a type puzzle that creates a misinterpretation of the brain to the reality what out eys percieves and creating a false or misleading impression of reality. This occurs because the brain processes visual information by drawing on past experiences, context, and patterns, which can sometimes lead to incorrect conclusions. Optical illusions can occur due to factors like perspective, light, colour, movement, or the arrangement of shapes. These types of optical illusion are generally classified into three types: literal illusions (images that differ from the objects creating them), physiological illusions (effects resulting from prolonged eye stimulation), and cognitive illusions (misinterpretations based on assumptions). Are you ready for this optical illusion test? Today’s optical illusion is cleverly designed to test your perception. The image appears to be an illustrated scene featuring a beautiful, vibrant garden scene filled with colourful flowers, playful children, and various animals.

The challenge is to find the Hidden Pigeon in this Beautiful Garden Scene Optical Illusion. Can you prove you have an IQ level of 140 or higher with 20/20 vision? Then, using your Super-Vision Eye Skill with 140+ IQ Level, find the Hidden Pigeon in this Beautiful Garden Scene Optical Illusion—within just 9 seconds! Try This: Think You Have Einstein's IQ & possess HD-Eye Vision? Then find out the Odd Number in this “5610” Repeating Brain Teaser Series Can you find the Hidden Pigeon in this Beautiful Garden Scene Optical Illusion, Using Your Super-Vision Eye Skill? At first glance, the artwork appears to be a heartwarming scene of a beautiful, vibrant garden filled with colourful flowers, playful children, and various animals. IN the foreground, you can see many children playing in this garden with their Golden Retriever dog and even with cats. A few children are also planting in the garden, and they are all enjoying this vibrant garden scene.

But hidden somewhere in this vibrant composition is a Pigeon—blending seamlessly into the background. Your challenge? Use your HD-eye vision to locate the hidden Pigeon without scrolling away or asking for hints. So if you think that your IQ is higher than 100% of people, then by using your sharp Hawk-Eye Vision and observation skills and also using your 140+ IQ level, could you find the Hidden Pigeon in this Beautiful Garden Scene Optical Illusion in 9 seconds? I think you all have now received a brief overview of the image, and you can now start your brain teaser challenge. So, almost ready! Then set the timer on your clock for 9 seconds Ready… Get… Set… Go… Yes, observe the image very carefully. Use your sharp IQ skills. Hurry up! Time is ending… 3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up! So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have found the Hidden Pigeon in this Beautiful Garden Scene Optical Illusion in 9 seconds; you all are geniuses, and you all possess Einstein-level 140+ IQ and vigilant-eye vision, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can solve this visual brain teaser.

Okay, now those who were not able to find the Hidden Pigeon in this Beautiful Garden Scene Optical Illusion in 9 seconds, they also do not worry. Do practice these puzzles and brain teasers, and your IQ level, thinking skills, and problem-solving skills will be increased. Try This: If you Possess Sharp Eagle-Eye Vision With 20/20 Eyesight, Then Find Out the Hidden Watch-Tower in this Celtic-inspired circular Design Optical Illusion Solution: Where is the Pigeon hidden in this Beautiful Garden Scene Optical Illusion? So, are you excited to know where the Pigeon is hidden in this Beautiful Garden Scene Optical Illusion? Okay, first, look carefully at the image. Now look at the right side, near the large oak tree, and look at the left side of this tree. You can see a white shadow. Yes, there is a hidden pigeon, and if still not found, the Pigeon, look down in the image; it is circled in the image.