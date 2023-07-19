You have a sharp mind if you can find the thief at the mall in 8 seconds!

Brain teasers are puzzles or riddles that call for logic in order to find solutions. The puzzles typically require some kind of deduction, like a hidden word, object, or number that is hidden in an image or text. They are regarded as one of the most efficient strategies to boost mental function and are quite prevalent in our daily lives. Brain teasers come in many different varieties. While some are quite complex, others are simple.

Even though they are difficult to solve, sometimes they boost your mood and keep you entertained. And we are here with one puzzle that is going to test your observation skills as well as your logical thinking. Are you ready?

Brain Teaser- Find the thief in 8 seconds

Source: 7-Second Riddles

Clothes have been going missing from the City Mall. The mall’s owner filed a complaint at the police station, and one of the detectives came to the place to check the security footage. The detective checked past footage and picked one that seemed suspicious. The image above shows the suspicious footage. This picture puzzle is divided into three panels; the panels are stills from the same day when the theft began. The thief is also visible in the image. So, your goal in this brain teaser is to observe the image carefully and use your analytical skills to catch the thief in just 8 seconds. Are you ready? Your time starts now.

All the best. We are giving the solution to this brain teaser picture puzzle right below. Scroll down to see it.

Brain Teaser Solution

The woman in the yellow dress is the thief. Look at her dress in the third panel, you can see the bottom of two different dresses (the ones that she stole) underneath it. Take a look yourself:

Source: 7-Second Riddles

