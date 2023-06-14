Flag Day 2023: What is the history of Flag Day & Why it is celebrated?

Flag Day 2023: Flag Day, celebrated annually on June 14th in the United States, commemorates the adoption of the American flag. It is a time to honour and reflect upon the significance of this powerful national symbol, promoting patriotism and unity among citizens.

What is the history of Flag Day in the US?

The earliest calls for a day to honour the flag can be traced back to the 1860s. Various patriotic organisations and individuals, including George Morris and William T. Kerr, proposed the idea of establishing a national observance to recognise the significance of the American flag.

In 1885, Bernard J. Cigrand, one of the key figures of Flag Day history, held the first recognised Flag Day celebration on June 14th with his students. He saw the flag as a powerful symbol and believed it deserved its day of recognition. Following Cigrand's efforts, other states and local communities began organising their own Flag Day events. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, several states, including New York and Pennsylvania, officially recognised Flag Day as a state holiday.

The push for national recognition of Flag Day gained momentum in the early 20th century. Organizations like the National Americanism Commission of the American Legion and the Daughters of the American Revolution actively promoted the idea. In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation establishing June 14th as Flag Day. This proclamation encouraged Americans to display the flag and observe the day with patriotic activities.

However, until 1949 Flag Day was officially recognised by an Act of Congress. And later, on August 3, 1949, President Harry S. Truman signed the legislation designating June 14th as National Flag Day.

Why is Flag Day celebrated in the US?

Flag Day is celebrated in the United States to honour and commemorate the adoption of the American flag. On June 14, 1777, the Second Continental Congress passed a resolution stating that "the flag of the United States be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the union be thirteen stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation." The American flag is a powerful symbol of national identity, unity, and pride.

Flag Day provides an occasion to reflect on the significance of the flag and what it represents, including the ideals of liberty, justice, and democracy. It encourages citizens to express their patriotism and engage in civic activities, serving as a reminder of the shared values and principles that form the foundation of the United States and encourages active participation in the democratic process.

It also offers an opportunity to educate people, particularly children, about the history, symbolism, and proper handling of the flag. Schools, community organizations, and civic groups often organise educational programs and activities to raise awareness and promote a deeper understanding of the flag's importance.

In conclusion, Flag Day has become a tradition in the United States, with communities organising parades, ceremonies, and other festive events to celebrate the flag. It also brings people together and fosters a sense of unity and pride in being American.

