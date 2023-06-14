World Blood Donor Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance, Activities & More Related Blood Donor Day

World Blood Donor Day is celebrated on June 14 annually. The day was selected by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and it aims to raise awareness of the importance of blood donation and thank the donors for coming forward and donating blood for noble causes. Read below to learn more.

🩸 It's #WorldBloodDonorDay 🩸



Give blood, give plasma, share life, share often.



Here's how you can #GiveBlood 🩸 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) June 13, 2023

What is the History of World Blood Donor Day?

World Blood Donor Day was recognised in 2004 by four major international organisations that include the World Health Organisation (WHO), the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Federation of Blood Donor Organizations (IFBDO) and the International Society of Blood Transfusion (ISBT).

The day became an annual global event in 2005, during the fifty-eighth World Health Assembly.

14th June was chosen as World Blood Donor Day to respect the birthday of Karl Landsteiner, an Austrian biologist who discovered the ability to transfuse blood between people of different blood groups.

In the early days of blood transfusion, blood was usually contaminated with bacteria and it could lead to serious infections and even death. Karl discovered the ABO blood groups system in 1901 in which transfusion became possible.

WHO states “Landsteiner discovered the ABO blood groups in 1901, developed the modern system of classification of blood groups, and identified, in 1937, together with Alexander S. Wiener, the Rhesus factor, thus enabling physicians to transfuse blood without endangering a patient’s life.”

What is the Theme of World Blood Donor Day 2023?

The theme for this year’s event is “Give blood, give plasma, share life, share often”. This theme highlights the importance of every single person that donates blood and supports the lives of transfusion patients.

This theme also focuses on encouraging people to donate blood and plasma regularly to help ensure that there is a safe and sustainable supply of blood for all patients in need.

Blood and plasma donations are essential for saving lives and improving the quality of life for patients who need them. However, there is a global shortage of both blood and plasma. That is why this year’s World Blood Donor Day theme urges people to donate more blood.

This year's theme also focuses to thank the donors for their blood donation in times of need and it celebrates their selflessness.

What is the Significance of World Blood Donor Day?

Blood is a precious resource that is essential for saving lives. It is used in a variety of medical procedures, including surgeries, childbirth, and cancer treatments. Every year, millions of people around the world need blood transfusions.

According to the American Red Cross, “every two seconds, someone in the US needs blood”.

However, there is a global shortage of blood. This is because not enough people donate blood regularly. According to WHO, only 118.54 million blood donations are collected worldwide.

Voluntary blood donors are the backbone of the blood supply. They donate blood without being paid, and they do so out of a sense of selflessness and compassion.

World Blood Donor Day is an important opportunity to raise awareness of the need for blood donation and to encourage people to donate blood regularly. By donating blood, everyone can help save lives and improve the quality of life for patients in need.

What are the Activities of World Blood Donor Day 2023?

WHO mentions that this year the primary focus would be to thank blood donors from all around the world so that other people get encouraged. Some of the activities listed by the organization are:

“Donor appreciation ceremonies

Social networking campaigns

Special media broadcasts

Social media posts featuring individual blood donors with the slogan

Meetings and workshops

Musical and artistic events to thank blood donors

Coloring the iconic monuments red or yellow.”

There are many ways to participate in World Blood Donor Day. Here are some of the activities listed below:

Donate blood: This is the most important way to show your support for World Blood Donor Day. If you are able to donate blood, please do so.

Spread the word: Talk to your friends, family, and colleagues about the importance of blood donation. Encourage them to donate blood if they are eligible.

Support blood donation campaigns: There are many blood donation campaigns that take place around the world on World Blood Donor Day. You can support these campaigns by donating blood, volunteering your time, or making a donation.

Learn more about blood donation: There are many resources available to learn more about blood donation. You can visit the World Health Organization website or your local blood donation centre.

By participating in any of these activities, you can help to save lives and make a difference in the world.

To conclude, World Blood Donor Day is a great opportunity to learn more about blood donation and to thank blood donors for their life-saving gifts. This year encourages everyone from around the world to donate blood and save the lives of those who are suffering.

