GK Quiz: How much do you know about Blood?

World Blood Donor Day is celebrated on June 14th every year. This day is important because it raises awareness about the need for blood donations and how donating blood can save lives.

Blood is essential for human survival. It is used in a variety of medical procedures, including surgeries, transfusions, and cancer treatments. Every two seconds, someone in the world needs blood. But there is not always enough blood available.

That's why it's so important to donate blood. When you donate blood, you are giving someone a gift that could save their life.

Here in this quiz, you can test your knowledge about blood and how vital it is.

Which of the following is the most abundant type of blood cell?

(a) Red blood cells

(b) White blood cells

(c) Platelets

(d) Plasma

Correct Answer: (a)

Explanation: Red blood cells are the most abundant type of blood cell, making up about 45% of the blood volume. They are responsible for carrying oxygen to the tissues and carbon dioxide away from the tissues.

What is the function of haemoglobin?

(a) To carry oxygen to the tissues and carbon dioxide away from the tissues

(b) To fight infection

(c) To clot blood

(d) To regulate body temperature

Correct Answer: (a)

Explanation: Haemoglobin is a protein found in red blood cells that is responsible for carrying oxygen to the tissues and carbon dioxide away from the tissues.

What is the name of the protein that helps blood clot?

(a) Hemoglobin

(b) Fibrinogen

(c) Platelets

(d) Plasma

Correct Answer: (b)

Explanation: Fibrinogen is a protein found in plasma that helps blood clot. When fibrinogen is exposed to blood, it forms long, thin threads that trap red blood cells and platelets, forming a clot.

What is the name of the fluid part of blood?

(a) Red blood cells

(b) White blood cells

(c) Platelets

(d) Plasma

Correct Answer: (d)

Explanation: Plasma is the fluid part of blood. It makes up about 55% of the blood volume and contains water, proteins, nutrients, hormones, and waste products.

What is the name of the condition in which the blood does not clot properly?

(a) Hemophilia

(b) Leukemia

(c) Anemia

(d) Thrombocytosis

Correct Answer: (a)

Explanation: Hemophilia is a condition in which the blood does not clot properly. This is due to a deficiency in one of the proteins involved in blood clotting.

What is the name of the test that is used to determine blood type?

(a) Blood typing

(b) Hemoglobin test

(c) Platelet count

(d) White blood cell count

Correct Answer: (a)

Explanation: Blood typing is a test that is used to determine a person's blood type. Blood type is important for blood transfusions, as it ensures that the donor's blood is compatible with the recipient's blood.

What is the name of the condition in which the body produces too many white blood cells?

(a) Leukemia

(b) Anemia

(c) Thrombocytosis

(d) Hemophilia

Correct Answer: (a)

Explanation: Leukemia is a cancer of the blood cells. In leukaemia, the body produces too many white blood cells, which can crowd out the other types of blood cells.

What is the name of the condition in which the body produces too few red blood cells?

(a) Anemia

(b) Leukemia

(c) Thrombocytosis

(d) Hemophilia

Correct Answer: (a)

Explanation: Anemia is a condition in which the body does not produce enough red blood cells. This can lead to fatigue, shortness of breath, and pale skin.

What is the name of the condition in which the body produces too many platelets?

(a) Thrombocytosis

(b) Leukemia

(c) Anemia

(d) Hemophilia

Correct Answer: (a)

Explanation: Thrombocytosis is a condition in which the body produces too many platelets. Platelets are blood cells that help the blood clot. When there are too many platelets, they can form clots that can block blood vessels and lead to serious health problems.

What is the name of the condition in which the blood vessels become clogged with plaque?

(a) Atherosclerosis

(b) Leukemia

(c) Anemia

(d) Hemophilia

Correct Answer: (a)

Explanation: Atherosclerosis is a condition in which the walls of the arteries become clogged with plaque. Plaque is a fatty substance that can build up over time. When plaque builds up, it can narrow the arteries and make it difficult for blood to flow. This can lead to heart disease, stroke, and other health problems.

In conclusion, increasing awareness about blood-related topics is crucial for fostering a healthier and more informed society. This blood quiz serves as a powerful tool to spread awareness about various aspects of blood, including its composition, functions, and importance in medical treatments.