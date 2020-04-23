Foreign Direct Investment limit in the different Sectors of the Indian Economy

A Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) is an investment in by foreign investors in the foreign based company. Mainly there are two types of FDI, one is Green Field Investment (a fresh company is established in a foreign country) and the other is Portfolio Investment (shares of a foreign company are purchased or ownership acquired in a foreign company).

There are two ways to get investment approval in India one is getting approval from the automatic route or the RBI route and government route (also known as FIPB route).

FDI under the automatic route does not require prior approval either by the government of India or by the Reserve Bank of India. Investors only require to notify and file documents in the concerned RBI office.

Following sectors are prohibited for FDI:

I. Lottery Business

II. Gambling and betting

III. The business of chit fund

IV. Nidhi Company

V. Trading in transferable development rights (TDRs)

VI. Manufacturing of cigars, cheroots, cigarillos and cigarettes, tobacco or its substitutes

VII. Atomic Energy

VIII. Railways Operation

Top 10 Countries with highest FDI Inflows in India (From April 2000 To December 2019):-

Country FDI inflow (Rs crore) % Share 1. Mauritius 790,280.98 31.07 2.Singapore 587,820.17 20.72 3.Japan 193,069.72 7.24 4. Netherland 186,963.20 6.76 5.U.S.A 165,967.16 6.21 6.United Kingdom 148,437.69 6.12 7.Germany 68,050.40 2.64 8.Cyprus 53,230.40 2.21 9.France 40,038.02 1.55 10.UAE 41,168.87 1.51

Name of major sectors where FDI is permitted but caps are put on these sectors:

S. No Sector Sectoral Cap/ Route 1. Defence Industry 49% automatic route 2. Civil Aviation 49% FDI (100 percent for NRIs) Automatic 3. Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARCs) 100 % (FDI + FII) – by FIPB if beyond 49% 4. Banking: Private Sector Banking: Public Sector 74% (FDI + FII) by FIPB if beyond 49% 20% (FDI + FII) FIPB 5. Broadcasting (i) FM Radio (ii) Cable Network (iii) DTH 26% (FDI + FII) FIPB 49% (FDI + FII) Automatic 74% (FDI + FII) FIPB beyond 49% , 26% (FDI + FII) FIPB 6. Commodity Exchanges 49% (26% FDI + 23% FII) Automatic 7. Credit Information Companies (CICs) 74% Automatic (FII only 24 %) 8. Insurance 49%; up to 26% automatic and beyond it FIPB 9. Stock Exchanges, Depositories, Clearing Corp 49% (26% FDI + 23% FII) Automatic 10. Petroleum and Natural Gas Refining 49% FDI in case of PSUs Automatic 11. Publishing of Newspapers and Current Affairs News 26%(FDI+FII) FIPB 12. Security Agencies in the Private Sector 49 % FIPB 13. Satellite and Establishment and Operation 74 % FIPB 14. Single Brand Product Retailing 100% subject to sourcing conditions, FIPB beyond 49% 15. Multi Brand Product Retailing 51% FIPB-subject to various conditions 16. Telecom Services 100% FDI - FIPB beyond 49% 17. Pharma Sector (Brownfield) 100 % FIPB except for medical devices 18. Power Exchanges 29% (26 % FDI+23% FII) automatic 19. Railway Infrastructure 100% percent automatic, FDI beyond 49% percent in sensitive areas from a security point of view 20. Construction Development Projects 100% automatic- subject to various conditions.

India has attracted total FDI amount US$ 62,001 million in 2018-19. The service sector has the highest share in India's FDI share amount of US$ 80,670.79 from April 2000 to December 2019.

FDI Inflow in India (From 2014 to 2018)

S. No. Financial Year Total FDI Inflow (amount in US$ million) 1 2014-15 45,148 2 2015-16 55,559 3 2016-17 60,220 4 2017-18 (P) 60,974 5 2018-19 (P) 62,001 Total 283,902

Mauritius has the highest FDI inflow in India From April 2000 To December 2019. Its contribution was Rs 790,280 for this period. This was 31% of the total FDI India received during this period.

Singapore was on second place with Rs. 587,820 and Japan on third place with FDI inflow of Rs. 193,069.

Indian Economy: A Complete Study Material

20 Important facts about Indian Economy-2020