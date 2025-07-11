Full Moon Today 2025: When, How to See Buck Moon Tonight and When is Next Full Moon?

The full moon in July used to be known as the Buck Moon. Its name, which signifies strength, growth, and renewal, comes from the moment male deer (bucks) begin to grow their new antlers. The full moon in July is a night of inherent beauty and cultural significance in many cultures, as it is also associated with spiritual rituals, such as Guru Purnima in India.
When Is the Buck Moon in 2025?
Date: Thursday, July 10, 2025
Best Viewing Time: 4:37 PM Eastern Time (1:37 PM Pacific, 2:08 AM IST on July 11 in India)
Visibility: The Buck Moon will look fully lit up the evening before, evening of, and evening after its peak, but it is brightest on July 10.
How to See the Buck Moon Tonight
Best Viewing Times
- India: Moonrise is approximately 7:42 PM IST on July 10, 2025. The moon will be visible throughout the night, reaching its brightest during early morning hours of July 11.
- United States: Moonrise shortly after sunset. For instance, in New York, sunset is at 8:29 PM EDT and moonrise at 8:54 PM EDT; sunset is at 8:07 PM PDT and moonrise is at 8:32 PM PDT in Los Angeles.
- Worldwide: The Buck Moon will be visible from around the world wherever the skies are clear.
Also Read | July Full Moon 2025: When and Where to Watch the Buck Moon from India? Check Timing, Date and Other Key Details
Viewing Tips
- Get to a Dark, Open Area: Go to a spot free from city lights—rooftops, parks, or open fields with an unobstructed view of the eastern horizon are best.
- Time It Right: Go out shortly after sunset to view the moonrise, when the moon will seem largest and most golden close to the horizon—great for photography.
- Use Binoculars (Optional): Although the Buck Moon is visible to the naked eye, binoculars can assist you in viewing lunar craters and surface features.
- Capture the Moment: Employ a tripod or zoom lens for clear moon pictures.
When Is the Next Full Moon After the Buck Moon?
- Next Full Moon: Sturgeon Moon
- Date: Saturday, August 9, 2025
- Time: 3:55 AM Eastern Time
- Full Moon Name Date Time (ET)
- Buck Moon July 10, 2025 4:37 PM
- Sturgeon Moon August 9, 2025 3:55 AM
- Corn Moon September 7, 2025 2:09 PM
Quick Facts
- The Buck Moon is seen all over the globe on July 10, 2025.
- The best viewing is shortly after sunset when the moon rises in the east.
- No special gear is necessary, but binoculars make it better.
- The next full moon following the Buck Moon is the Sturgeon Moon on August 9, 2025.
Enjoy tonight's sky spectacle and consider taking a moment to appreciate the growth and renewal that the Buck Moon represents!
Check Out| Buck Moon 2025: Check Its Meaning, Date, Visibility and Interesting Facts
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation