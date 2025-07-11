Full Moon Today 2025: When, How to See Buck Moon Tonight and When is Next Full Moon?

The full moon in July used to be known as the Buck Moon. Its name, which signifies strength, growth, and renewal, comes from the moment male deer (bucks) begin to grow their new antlers. The full moon in July is a night of inherent beauty and cultural significance in many cultures, as it is also associated with spiritual rituals, such as Guru Purnima in India.

When Is the Buck Moon in 2025?

Date: Thursday, July 10, 2025

Best Viewing Time: 4:37 PM Eastern Time (1:37 PM Pacific, 2:08 AM IST on July 11 in India)

Visibility: The Buck Moon will look fully lit up the evening before, evening of, and evening after its peak, but it is brightest on July 10.

How to See the Buck Moon Tonight

Best Viewing Times