India is a land of many rivers, each with its own story and spiritual meaning. Among them, one southern river is so sacred and mighty that it is often compared to the holy Ganga of the north. Let’s find out which river is known as the Ganga of the South and why.

Which River Is Called the Ganga of the South?

The Godavari River is known as the Ganga of the South. It is one of the most important and sacred rivers in southern India. Just like the Ganga in the north, the Godavari is respected, worshipped, and considered holy by millions of people.

Origin of the Godavari River

The Godavari River originates from Trimbak in Nashik district of Maharashtra. It begins its journey in the Western Ghats and flows eastward across several states before reaching the Bay of Bengal.

Second longest river in India

The Godavari is the second longest river in India after the Ganga. It travels through Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha, covering a distance of about 1,465 kilometres.