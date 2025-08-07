India is a land of many rivers, each with its own story and spiritual meaning. Among them, one southern river is so sacred and mighty that it is often compared to the holy Ganga of the north. Let’s find out which river is known as the Ganga of the South and why.
Which River Is Called the Ganga of the South?
The Godavari River is known as the Ganga of the South. It is one of the most important and sacred rivers in southern India. Just like the Ganga in the north, the Godavari is respected, worshipped, and considered holy by millions of people.
Origin of the Godavari River
The Godavari River originates from Trimbak in Nashik district of Maharashtra. It begins its journey in the Western Ghats and flows eastward across several states before reaching the Bay of Bengal.
Second longest river in India
The Godavari is the second longest river in India after the Ganga. It travels through Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha, covering a distance of about 1,465 kilometres.
Religious and Cultural Importance
The Godavari is considered sacred in Hinduism. Many religious events and festivals take place on its banks, including the Kumbh Mela in Nashik. People believe that bathing in the Godavari can wash away sins, just like the Ganga.
Interesting Facts About the Godavari River
Second longest river: After the Ganga, the Godavari is India’s longest river, flowing entirely within the country.
Holy dip: Pilgrims visit places like Nashik, Rajahmundry, and Bhadrachalam to take a holy dip in the river.
Home to Kumbh Mela: The Godavari hosts the Kumbh Mela in Nashik every 12 years, one of the biggest religious gatherings.
Supports farming: The river helps irrigate large areas of farmland in South India, especially in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Known as Dakshin Ganga: In Sanskrit, the Godavari is often called “Dakshina Ganga”, meaning Ganga of the South.
