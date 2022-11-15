Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes 15th November 2022: Get Free Rewards
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for 15th November are here. Players can get free in-game items including weapons, gems, skins, and more by redeeming codes. These coupons may be redeemed at the official redemption page.
However, only the first 500 users and selected regions get access to the daily redeem codes.
So, buckle up and redeem the free codes before they expire.
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes 15th November 2022
X99TK56XDJ4X
FF7MUY4ME6SC
WEYVGQC3CT8Q
3IBBMSL7AK8G
J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
FFDBGQWPNHJX
TDK4JWN6RD6
4TPQRDQJHVP4
GCNVA2PDRGRZ
XFW4Z6Q882WY
HFNSJ6W74Z48
HHNAT6VKQ9R7
2FG94YCW9VMV
4ST1ZTBE2RP9
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
V44ZZ5YY7CBS
WD2ATK3ZEA55
E2F86ZREMK49
B3G7A22TWDR7X
MCPW3D28VZD6
FFCMCPSGC9XZ
FFCMCPSEN5MX
ZZZ76NT3PDSH
EYH2W3XK8UPG
FFCMCPSUYUY7E
NPYFATT3HGSQ
MCPW2D2WKWF2
V427K98RUCHZ
MCPW2D1U3XA3
FFCMCPSJ99S3
6KWMFJVMQQYG
BR43FMAPYEZZ
UVX9PYZV54AC
XZJZE25WEFJJ
HNC95435FAGJ
You can redeem these codes and claim free in-game items In Garena Free Fire Max by:
- Visiting the rewards redemption page for the game on your browser.
- Logging into your account using your credentials.
- Copying the redeem codes, entering them into the redemption box, and clicking on submit.
- Your free in-game items will be added automatically to your account wallet.
Free Fire is an Android and iOS multiplayer battle royale game that Garena created and released. Free Fire Max is the upgraded version of Free Fire. Following the ban of the previous online RPG, the battle royale game gained popularity in India.
The game releases redeem codes to claim free rewards daily. So make sure to redeem these free codes and get your game items for free.