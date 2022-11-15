Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes 15th November 2022: Get Free Rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for 15th November are here. Players can get free in-game items including weapons, gems, skins, and more by redeeming codes. These coupons may be redeemed at the official redemption page.

However, only the first 500 users and selected regions get access to the daily redeem codes.

So, buckle up and redeem the free codes before they expire.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes 15th November 2022

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

3IBBMSL7AK8G

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

FFDBGQWPNHJX

TDK4JWN6RD6

4TPQRDQJHVP4

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

XFW4Z6Q882WY

HFNSJ6W74Z48

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

2FG94YCW9VMV

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

WD2ATK3ZEA55

E2F86ZREMK49

B3G7A22TWDR7X

MCPW3D28VZD6

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

FFCMCPSEN5MX

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

EYH2W3XK8UPG

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

NPYFATT3HGSQ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FFCMCPSJ99S3

6KWMFJVMQQYG

BR43FMAPYEZZ

UVX9PYZV54AC

XZJZE25WEFJJ

HNC95435FAGJ

You can redeem these codes and claim free in-game items In Garena Free Fire Max by:

Visiting the rewards redemption page for the game on your browser.

Logging into your account using your credentials.

Copying the redeem codes, entering them into the redemption box, and clicking on submit.

Your free in-game items will be added automatically to your account wallet.

Free Fire is an Android and iOS multiplayer battle royale game that Garena created and released. Free Fire Max is the upgraded version of Free Fire. Following the ban of the previous online RPG, the battle royale game gained popularity in India.

The game releases redeem codes to claim free rewards daily. So make sure to redeem these free codes and get your game items for free.