Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes 15th November 2022: Get Free Rewards

Redeem codes of 15th November for Garena Free Fire Max are out now. Get your free codes and claim free in-game rewards here.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for 15th November are here. Players can get free in-game items including weapons, gems, skins, and more by redeeming codes. These coupons may be redeemed at the official redemption page. 

However, only the first 500 users and selected regions get access to the daily redeem codes.

So, buckle up and redeem the free codes before they expire.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes 15th November 2022

X99TK56XDJ4X

 

FF7MUY4ME6SC

 

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

 

3IBBMSL7AK8G

 

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

 

FFDBGQWPNHJX

 

TDK4JWN6RD6

 

4TPQRDQJHVP4

 

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

 

XFW4Z6Q882WY

 

HFNSJ6W74Z48

 

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

 

2FG94YCW9VMV

 

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

 

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

 

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

 

WD2ATK3ZEA55

 

E2F86ZREMK49

 

B3G7A22TWDR7X

 

MCPW3D28VZD6

 

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

 

FFCMCPSEN5MX

 

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

 

EYH2W3XK8UPG

 

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

 

NPYFATT3HGSQ

 

MCPW2D2WKWF2

 

V427K98RUCHZ

 

MCPW2D1U3XA3

 

FFCMCPSJ99S3

 

6KWMFJVMQQYG

 

BR43FMAPYEZZ

 

UVX9PYZV54AC

 

XZJZE25WEFJJ

 

HNC95435FAGJ

You can redeem these codes and claim free in-game items In Garena Free Fire Max by:

  • Visiting the rewards redemption page for the game on your browser. 
  • Logging into your account using your credentials. 
  • Copying the redeem codes, entering them into the redemption box, and clicking on submit. 
  • Your free in-game items will be added automatically to your account wallet.

Free Fire is an Android and iOS multiplayer battle royale game that Garena created and released. Free Fire Max is the upgraded version of Free Fire. Following the ban of the previous online RPG, the battle royale game gained popularity in India.

The game releases redeem codes to claim free rewards daily. So make sure to redeem these free codes and get your game items for free.

