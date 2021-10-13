Prime Minister Gati Shakti National Master Plan launched by PM Modi: All You Need to Know

Prime Minister Gati Shakti National Master Plan has been launched on October 13, 2021, by PM Modi at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. PM Gati Shakti is a master plan that would provide a leap to Atmnirbhar Bharat which is a dream of the Government of India. The project would provide multimodal connectivity to boost the infrastructure development of the country.

The event was attended by many dignitaries including Nitin Gadkari, Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Chief Ministers of various states and many entrepreneurs. Take a look at the details of this master plan, its advantages, aim etc below.

PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan: Key Highlights of the Event

PM Modi said that in the event of Durgashtmi, the nation is gaining speed and intellect to make India self-dependent or AtmNirbhar. As he said the nation will gain next-generation success in various fields like industry, agriculture and service sector through PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.

Gati Shakti would provide a thrust to young entrepreneurs as said by Deepak Garg of Rivigo. He also urged the entrepreneurs to dream big which would be provided to them by Gati Shakti master plan.

PM Modi tweeted about the same which can be seen below:

Speaking at the launch of #PMGatiShakti - National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity. https://t.co/ROeC1IaJwl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 13, 2021

The Prime Minister said that the people of India were earlier carrying a poor image of all the Government linked projects and schemes thinking of them as a wastage of the tax peyers money. However, through Gati Shakti Master Plan, this very thinking would change and people's trust would be gained back by the Government.

PM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Details This master plan is yet another leaf from PM Modi's inclusive development motive. This project would help in the improvement of National Infrastructure by lending them more money and providing them with more speed. The projects under the $1.5 Trillion National Infrastructure Pipeline would be included under PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan. The private players would also get a boost to invest in National infrastructure as easy clearances and monetary help would be available to them. This project would also provide last-mile connectivity to economic zones in a definite timeframe. PM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Aim

The major aim of Gati Shakti is to provide India with the productive capacity boost it needs and global competitiveness with regard to the manufacturing sector. India needs to achieve its ambitious mission of becoming a $5 Trillion economy which can be fulfilled if it gets a timely push for its project. PM Gati Shakti Mission is all about timing and capacity building.