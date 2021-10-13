Prime Minister Gati Shakti National Master Plan launched by PM Modi: All You Need to Know

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice
    Prime Minister Gati Shakti Master Plan has been launched on October 13, 2021, by PM Narendra Modi at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Know all about this master plan and its details here. Also, watch the video of PM's speech explaining the programme here.
    Created On: Oct 13, 2021 12:59 IST
    Modified On: Oct 13, 2021 12:59 IST
    PM Gati Shakti Master Plan

    Prime Minister Gati Shakti National Master Plan has been launched on October 13, 2021, by PM Modi at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. PM Gati Shakti is a master plan that would provide a leap to Atmnirbhar Bharat which is a dream of the Government of India. The project would provide multimodal connectivity to boost the infrastructure development of the country.

    The event was attended by many dignitaries including Nitin Gadkari, Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Chief Ministers of various states and many entrepreneurs. Take a look at the details of this master plan, its advantages, aim etc below. 

    Also, watch the event in the video attached below:

    PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan: Key Highlights of the Event

    PM Modi said that in the event of Durgashtmi, the nation is gaining speed and intellect to make India self-dependent or AtmNirbhar. As he said the nation will gain next-generation success in various fields like industry, agriculture and service sector through PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan. 

    Gati Shakti would provide a thrust to young entrepreneurs as said by Deepak Garg of Rivigo. He also urged the entrepreneurs to dream big which would be provided to them by Gati Shakti master plan. 

    PM Modi tweeted about the same which can be seen below:

