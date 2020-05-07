Geographical Indication (GI) Tag: Meaning, Objectives, Examples and FAQs

Meaning of Geographical Indication (GI) Tag:-

A Geographical Indication (GI) is a name or symbol used to check the duplicity of the products related to agriculture, machinery, and sweets etc. GI tag is issued to a specific geographical location (area, or country, or state).

Objectives of Geographical Indication (GI) Tag:-

The basic motive of the geographical indication Tag is to prevent unauthorised use of a Registered Geographical Indication by others. The GI provides security to the new or unique goods manufactured or produced by an individual or association of person etc.

Who issues GI Tag in India?

GI tags are issued as per the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act,1999. This tag is issued by the Geographical Indication Registry under the Department of Industry Promotion and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Examples of the GI Tag in India:-

Geographical Indication Goods State 1. Darjeeling Tea Agriculture West Bengal 2. Aranmulla Kannadi Handicraft Kerala 3. Pochampalli Ikat Handicraft Telangana 4. Salem Fabric Handicraft Tamil Nadu 5. Chnaderi Sarees Handicraft Madhya Pradesh 6. Solapur Chaddar Handicraft Maharashtra 7. Solapur Terry Towel Handicraft Maharashtra 8. Kotpad Handloom fabric Handicraft Odisha 9. Mysore Silk Handicraft Karnataka

FAQs on the Geographical Indication Tag

Question 1. What is a Geographical Indication?

Answer:-

a. GI Tag is an indication or symbol to recognize the origin of a product.

b.GI Tag is used to ensure good quality of agricultural, natural, or manufactured goods.

c.The manufactured goods should be produced or processed or prepared in that territory for which the GI is issued.

Question 2. What are the benefits of geographical indications?

Answer:-

a. It prevents duplication of the tagged products so in another way it provides legal protection to Geographical Indications in India.

b. This Tag is given to good quality products so it increases customer satisfaction.

c. The good quality of the products opens the international door for the producers.

d. Increases the revenue of the producers and employment in the region.

Question 3. Who is an authorised user of the GI tag?

Answer:-

A producer of goods can apply for registration of GI Tag. If GI tag is issued to him then he/she is called the authorised user of the GI tag. No other individual/area can use this tag.

Question 4. Who can apply for the registration of the GI tag?

Answer:-

Any individual producer, the association of persons, organisation, or authority established by or under the law can apply to get GI tag. However, the application should be written in the proper format along with prescribed fee.

Question 5. Is registration received once is valid for a lifetime?

Answer:- No, The registration of a geographical indication is valid only for a period of 10 years although it can be renewed from time to time for a further period of 10 years each.

Question 6:- Can a registered geographical indication be assigned or transferred to somebody else?

Answer:- No. A geographical indication is a public property of a particular area or state. It shall not be assigned or transferred, pledged, mortgaged to others.

If the authorised user of GI tag dies, his right transfers on his successor in title.

Question 7: Can a registered authorised user be removed from the register?

Answer:- Yes. The GI tag issuing authority or the Registrar of Geographical Indications can remove the geographical indication or an authorised user from the register. The registration can also be cancelled (if found guilty) on the application of an aggrieved person.

